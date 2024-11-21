Sponsored By

Itch wants asset creators to disclose when they've used generative AI

The platform is asking users to self-classify their asset pages by revealing when they've leaned on tools like ChatCPT and Midjourney.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 21, 2024

2 Min Read
The Itch logo overlaid on a screenshot of the Itch asset marketplace
Image via Itch

At a Glance

  • Itch wants to ensure those buying assets through its platform are 'aware of the origins of the material they are obtaining.'

Indie game marketplace Itch.io will now require asset creators to disclose their use of generative AI. The platform currently allows creators to sell or freely dish out a variety of game assets ranging from sprites and sound effects to fonts and textures.

Itch detailed the changes on its Developer Updates forum (as spotted by PCGamer) and said asset creators must reveal when they've utilized generative AI tools such as LLMs, ChatCPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and more to create assets–even if those creations were subsequently hand edited.

"This [generative AI] field is now required for all asset creators on Itch.io. If you have a public asset page on Itch.io and you view your dashboard, you will now see a blocking dialog instructing you to classify your pages," reads the post.

"Assets comprised of generative AI (even if modified afterwards) that are not tagged will no longer be eligible for indexing on our browse pages. [...] We’ll have a grace period for people to update their pages, then we’ll likely use user reports to handle pages that have not been addressed."

Itch has rolled out a bulk tagging tool to simplify the process for asset creators with multiple pages. Asset creators who confirm their project contains generative AI outputs will automatically be handed the 'Generative AI' tag.

The company has also added sub-tags to cover AI Generated Graphics, AI Generated Sound, AI Generated Text & Dialog, and AI Generated Code. Assets that shun generative AI tools will receive the 'No AI' tag.

In a separate post on Bluesky, Itch said it wants to ensure buyers are "aware of the origins of the material they are obtaining." As for those who attempt to circumvent the tagging system, Itch said assets featuring undisclosed generative AI outputs–including those modified after they were uploaded–will no longer be eligible for indexing on its browse pages.

It said individual users can report assets they suspect might have flouted the new rules, but the company will largely be trusting asset creators to police themselves for the moment. "We're letting creators tag their work at their own pace to ensure that we have the classifications in place to provide better filtering," it added.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A screenshot from Hyper Light Breaker
Business
Hyper Light Breaker developer Heart Machine confirms layoffsHyper Light Breaker developer Heart Machine confirms layoffs
byChris Kerr
Nov 21, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's AFK Journey.
Business
AFK Journey and Clash of Clans lead Google Play's top games of 2024AFK Journey and Clash of Clans lead Google Play's top games of 2024
byJustin Carter
Nov 20, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the TabletopBook Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the Tabletop
byEthan Ham
Nov 19, 2024
24 Slides
The Bluesky logo on Game Developer's key art.
Business
What are game developers getting out of Bluesky?What are game developers getting out of Bluesky?
byBryant Francis
Nov 18, 2024
11 Min Read
The logo for the 2024 Game Awards.
Business
Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?
byBryant Francis
Nov 14, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Audio
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots

Nov 20, 2024

Design
The art of game balance: evolution
The art of game balance: evolution

Nov 18, 2024

Production
I designed economies for $150M games: here's my ultimate handbook
I designed economies for $150M games: here's my ultimate handbook

Nov 15, 2024