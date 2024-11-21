Itch wants asset creators to disclose when they've used generative AI

Indie game marketplace Itch.io will now require asset creators to disclose their use of generative AI. The platform currently allows creators to sell or freely dish out a variety of game assets ranging from sprites and sound effects to fonts and textures.

Itch detailed the changes on its Developer Updates forum (as spotted by PCGamer) and said asset creators must reveal when they've utilized generative AI tools such as LLMs, ChatCPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and more to create assets–even if those creations were subsequently hand edited.

"This [generative AI] field is now required for all asset creators on Itch.io. If you have a public asset page on Itch.io and you view your dashboard, you will now see a blocking dialog instructing you to classify your pages," reads the post.

"Assets comprised of generative AI (even if modified afterwards) that are not tagged will no longer be eligible for indexing on our browse pages. [...] We’ll have a grace period for people to update their pages, then we’ll likely use user reports to handle pages that have not been addressed."

Itch has rolled out a bulk tagging tool to simplify the process for asset creators with multiple pages. Asset creators who confirm their project contains generative AI outputs will automatically be handed the 'Generative AI' tag.

The company has also added sub-tags to cover AI Generated Graphics, AI Generated Sound, AI Generated Text & Dialog, and AI Generated Code. Assets that shun generative AI tools will receive the 'No AI' tag.

In a separate post on Bluesky, Itch said it wants to ensure buyers are "aware of the origins of the material they are obtaining." As for those who attempt to circumvent the tagging system, Itch said assets featuring undisclosed generative AI outputs–including those modified after they were uploaded–will no longer be eligible for indexing on its browse pages.

It said individual users can report assets they suspect might have flouted the new rules, but the company will largely be trusting asset creators to police themselves for the moment. "We're letting creators tag their work at their own pace to ensure that we have the classifications in place to provide better filtering," it added.