Sponsored By

Hothead Games has shut down after almost 20 years

The Canadian studio has filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure publishing deals.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

December 20, 2024

2 Min Read
The Hothead Games logo
Logo via Hothead

Canadian game studio Hothead Games has closed its doors.

Hothead president and CEO, Ian Wilkinson, broke the news on Linkedin and said the company "had a good run" but has now filed for bankruptcy. It's unclear how many people the studio employed at the time of its closure.

The Vancouver-based studio was established in 2006 by former Radical Entertainment staffers Steve Bocska, James Ceraldi and Joel DeYoung. Initially, Hothead focused on developing and publishing digital console and PC titles, but eventually pivoted to focus on creating free-to-play mobile games (with mixed results).

"We threw all kinds of small, inexpensive games at the wall to see what stuck.  Surprise surprise, surprise nothing stuck," wrote Wilkinson, looking back on that period.

"So, we went back to our roots and created sports games under the Big Win brand and shooting games under the Rivals at War (RAW) brand and eventually the Kill Shot brand. These series of games were very successful–we finally discovered lightning in a bottle. Those were the most successful years for Hothead."

Over the past year, Hothead had been working on a playable prototype for a triple-A project. Wilkinson said the studio hoped to secure contracts with different publishers so it could develop mobile, PC, and console versions of the game, but explained that process took longer than expected.

"Unfortunately, it took far longer than we expected to secure contracts for these versions of the game," he said. "They were both ready to close two weeks ago and then the mobile publisher pulled out due to a change in strategy. Two weeks later the console publisher also pulled out. At that point our only remaining option was bankruptcy."

Looking back on Hothead's legacy, Wilkinson said it wasn't the games that made the studio-but rather its people. "Hothead was chock full of incredibly, smart, talented, loyal, hardworking but mostly just really nice people. People that had your back at work and outside of work. Many of us made lifelong friends at Hothead," he continued.

"We grew up together, we laughed, we cried, we celebrated, we grieved, we found partners, we started families. I had the privilege of working with so many wonderful people at Hothead over the years.

"Hopefully, this won’t be the last time you hear from us. We still believe we are destined to work together again and continue to do great things. But even if that doesn’t happen, I am a better person for working at Hothead and I consider myself blessed to have spent 16 years shoulder to shoulder with my fellow Hotheads."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo art for Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road.
Business
ZeniMax will pivot Elder Scrolls Online to seasonal content in 2025ZeniMax will pivot Elder Scrolls Online to seasonal content in 2025
byJustin Carter
Dec 19, 2024
2 Min Read
Characters from Epic Games' Fortnite.
Business
Tencent removes directors from Epic Games after Justice Dept. inquiryTencent removes directors from Epic Games after Justice Dept. inquiry
byJustin Carter
Dec 19, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Two thieves brawl against each other and a guard in a library in Thick as Thieves.
Design
How Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigansHow Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigans
byBryant Francis
Dec 18, 2024
5 Min Read
friendly faces from Puzzmo
Design
How newspaper games like Wordle became behemothsHow newspaper games like Wordle became behemoths
byCarli Velocci
Dec 17, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Book Excerpt: Running a Successful Live Service GameBook Excerpt: Running a Successful Live Service Game
byVolodymyr Dubrovskyi, Sergei Vasiuk
Dec 17, 2024
12 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Business
Reality check for VR: Omdia forecasts decline as Apple’s entry fails to galvanize market
Reality check for VR: Omdia forecasts decline as Apple’s entry fails to galvanize market

Dec 20, 2024

Art
Death to all zombies: crafting weapons for Zombie State
Death to all zombies: crafting weapons for Zombie State

Dec 18, 2024

Design
Game Developer's 2024 Wrap-Up: 10 must-read Featured Blogs
Game Developer's 2024 Wrap-Up: 10 must-read Featured Blogs

Dec 17, 2024