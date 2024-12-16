Flashbulb Games confirms layoffs after scrapping unannounced project

Trailmakers developer Flashbulb Games has laid off seven employees.

The Danish studio confirmed the news in a statement to Game Developer and said the job cuts were made after it halted development on an unannounced project.

"While this was a tough decision, the majority of the team previously working on that project has been reassigned to Trailmakers, our flagship game," said studio CEO Christopher Håkonsson. "We see great potential in Trailmakers and are excited to accelerate its development and deliver even more for our players and community."

Flashbulb was formed in 2016 by developers from CCP, Rare, IO Interactive, and Press Play. It launched vehicle-building sandbox Trailmakers in September 2019 and continues to support the title. The studio's sophomore title, multiplayer party brawler Rubber Bandits, launched in 2021.

The deluge of layoffs and studio closures that has defined 2024 looks set to continue until the bitter end.

Major players like EA, Sony, Microsoft, Take-Two, Embracer, Unity, and more have collectively laid off thousands of people since the turn of the year, leaving workers scrambling for security and certainty in an industry that looks more unstable than ever.