Flashbulb Games confirms layoffs after scrapping unannounced project

The Danish studio has laid off seven employees.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

December 16, 2024

The Flashbulb logo overlaid on a Trailmakers screenshot
Image via Flashbulb

Trailmakers developer Flashbulb Games has laid off seven employees.

The Danish studio confirmed the news in a statement to Game Developer and said the job cuts were made after it halted development on an unannounced project.

"While this was a tough decision, the majority of the team previously working on that project has been reassigned to Trailmakers, our flagship game," said studio CEO Christopher Håkonsson. "We see great potential in Trailmakers and are excited to accelerate its development and deliver even more for our players and community."

Flashbulb was formed in 2016 by developers from CCP, Rare, IO Interactive, and Press Play. It launched vehicle-building sandbox Trailmakers in September 2019 and continues to support the title. The studio's sophomore title, multiplayer party brawler Rubber Bandits, launched in 2021.

The deluge of layoffs and studio closures that has defined 2024 looks set to continue until the bitter end.

Major players like EA, Sony, Microsoft, Take-Two, Embracer, Unity, and more have collectively laid off thousands of people since the turn of the year, leaving workers scrambling for security and certainty in an industry that looks more unstable than ever.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

