Sponsored By

Dreams on a Pillow raises $240,000 to spotlight 'two decades of untold Palestinian history'

The latest project from Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh is entering production thanks to the power of crowdfunding.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 14, 2025

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Dreams on a Pillow
Image via Rasheed Abueideh

At a Glance

  • Rasheed Abueideh says the project was rejected by publishers and investors who deemed it "too risky" or "controversial."

Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh has raised (just over) $240,000 to begin production on Dreams on a Pillow, a video game about the 1948 Nakba.

The project raised precisely $240,502 through crowdfunding platform LaunchGood, surpassing its target of $194,800 after receiving backing from over 3,300 people.

The title will take the form a "pseudo-3D stealth adventure" inspired by a Palestinian folk tale set during the Nakba. The United Nations explains Nakba means "catastrophe" in Arabic and refers to the "mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war."

In a post on Bluesky, Abueideh thanked backers for their support and explained production on the game will commence imminently.

Abueideh said he hopes to "make history" in the game industry by bringing Dreams on a Pillow to market after initially struggling to secure funding via more traditional means.

As noted on the project page, Abueideh previously worked on a title called Liyla & The Shadows of War that sought to shine a light on the "harsh realities of living under invasion, apartheid, and occupation" in Gaza.

However he says he was met with setback after setback with both publishers and platform holders reportedly rejecting the title and even banning it in some instances.

Despite those challenges, he successfully launched Liyla but has struggled to make a living in the game industry ever since. Abueideh says publishers and investors feel supporting a Palestinian is "too risky" or "controversial," but is determined to find a way to turn Dreams on a Pillow into a reality.

"Dreams on a Pillow holds the ambition and dreams of a Palestinian who was denied the right to make games like the rest of the world could, but persists regardless. It cannot be made with traditional games funding, because such funding cannot be accessed by a Palestinian," reads the project page.

"It cannot be made with traditional crowdfunding, because most popular crowdfunding platforms do not recognize Palestine. To tell this story, to fulfil this impossible dream, to bring together a team of veteran game developers and incredible local creators."

Abueideh estimates he will need roughly $495,000 to realize his vision for Dreams on a Pillow. The cash raised through LaunchGood will be used to move into a production state and create "a few core levels" while plotting out and prototyping the entire experience.

"This will ensure the mechanics and narrative work together to tell this powerful and sensitive story. Prototypes and 'vertical slices' will have ensured all pipelines have been tested, all required talent is on-board, and few (if any) risks remain to the production process," adds an explainer.

"At that point, Rasheed and his team will endeavour to raise additional funding with a far more advanced version of the game in hand–a much more viable prospect."

You can learn more about Dreams on a Pillow on LaunchGood.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new game developer NextBeat.
Business
Space Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeatSpace Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeat
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
2 Min Read
GOG logo and storefront thumbnails
Business
GOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation effortsGOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation efforts
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
6 elements of visual guidance
6 elements of visual guidance

Jan 13, 2025

Business
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S

Jan 9, 2025

Design
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some

Jan 8, 2025