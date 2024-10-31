CWA claims Sony looking to further 'monopoly position' with latest studio closures

The Communication Workers of America (CWA) has lambasted Sony over its decision to shutter Firewalk Studios and Neon Koi.

The labor union said the latest round of layoffs at Sony makes it clear that video game workers must pursue the "security of collective bargaining."

"Collective bargaining not only allows workers a seat at the table to bargain for fair compensation, but also a voice on the job to have a say over how workers will be impacted by job cuts," reads a statement.

CWA described the two PlayStation Studios closures as "devastating" and claimed "highly-insulated video game CEOs are creating perilous working conditions for video game workers by eliminating their job stability."

The organization suggested that Sony's decision to shutter mobile studio Neon Koi shows the PlayStation maker is largely interested in furthering its "monopoly position in the video game industry," and said it would be sharing its concerns with regulators and policymakers.

CWA calls Sony's practices "anti-competitive"

"Sony's decision to dissolve studios outside their walled-garden of PlayStation-exclusive content, rather than making games that have to compete in the highly diverse and competitive mobile game market, should be a cautionary warning sign of Sony's interests in furthering their monopoly position in the video game industry," it continued.

"CWA plans to raise the anti-competitive impacts of Sony's increasing monopoly and monopsony power with the appropriate antitrust regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders."

This isn't the first time the CWA has taken a major platform holder to task. Back in May, the union asked Microsoft for more "respect and compassion" following a huge round of layoffs and studio closures. When the Xbox maker then proceeded to cut even more jobs, the CWA again expressed its disappointment.

The CWA was a vocal advocate of Microsoft's colossal merger with Activision Blizzard. Despite initially protesting the move, the union eventually threw its weight behind the deal after signing a labor neutrality agreement with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to enable workers to freely unionize.

The deal was hailed as a major win for the CWA, but the Activision Blizzard merger has now resulted in thousands of layoffs as Microsoft works to implement a "sustainable cost structure" after spending $68.7 billion to purchase the Call of Duty maker.