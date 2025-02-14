Sponsored By

Avengers directors hire industry veteran Pete Wanat to spearhead games at AGBO

The company hopes to leverage Wanat's experience to build transmedia properties across film, television, and games.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 14, 2025

The AGBO logo on a black background
Logo via AGBO

AGBO, the independent production company founded by Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo, has recruited another game industry veteran in Pete Wanat.

Wanat has been named president of interactive technology at AGBO, which was formed in 2017 in a bid to shape the "future of storytelling" across film, television, and gaming.

According to a press release, Wanat will spearhead the company's gaming strategy to "propel its commitment to immersive digital experiences to new heights."

Before joining AGBO, Wanat served as chief creative officer at mobile studio Nifty Games and worked as VP of games for Universal Pictures Digital Platforms Group.

He also spent two decades working as a video game consultant for major companies including Warner Bros. and Vivendi.

AGBO is no stranger to recruiting game industry talent. Last year, the company brought in former Epic Games chief creative officer and Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard as a partner.

The production company also secured a $400 million investment from South Korean video game conglomerate Nexon in 2022.

Discussing AGBO's latest hire, Mustard said Wanat's "deep understanding of game development" will help the company create transmedia projects that seamlessly interconnect.

"With his leadership, we can create expansive universes that extend across film, television, and gaming—offering audiences deeper ways to engage with our stories," continued Mustard.

Wanat said he joined AGBO to help artists innovate by "incorporating their IP into new forms of interactive entertainment."

"I look forward to leveraging my deep passion and experience in gaming to support the in-house teams, expand the studio's capabilities, and build upon AGBO's culture of innovation and collaboration," he added.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

