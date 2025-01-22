Astro Bot has been crowned Game of the Year at the 2025 New York Game Awards.

Sony and Team Asobi's platforming menagerie also took home the awards for Best Music in a Game and Best Kids Game.

Other notable winners on the night included UFO 50, which nabbed the Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which was honored with the Statue of Liberty Award for Best World and NYC GWB Award for Best DLC.

The A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game went to Zenless Zone Zero, while Silent Hill 2 received the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake.

Mouthwashing was also recognized with the Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem.

Journalists Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley received the Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism.

You can find the full list of winners below: