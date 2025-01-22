Trending
January 22, 2025
Astro Bot has been crowned Game of the Year at the 2025 New York Game Awards.
Sony and Team Asobi's platforming menagerie also took home the awards for Best Music in a Game and Best Kids Game.
Other notable winners on the night included UFO 50, which nabbed the Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which was honored with the Statue of Liberty Award for Best World and NYC GWB Award for Best DLC.
The A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game went to Zenless Zone Zero, while Silent Hill 2 received the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake.
Mouthwashing was also recognized with the Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem.
Journalists Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley received the Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism.
You can find the full list of winners below:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Astro Bot
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: UFO 50
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Astro Bot
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Astro Bot
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Zenless Zone Zero
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Silent Hill 2
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Mouthwashing
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Sam Lake
