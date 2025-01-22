Sponsored By

Astro Bot wins big at the 2025 New York Game AwardsAstro Bot wins big at the 2025 New York Game Awards

Another massive win for the little bot.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 22, 2025

1 Min Read
Three screenshots from Astro Bot placed side-by-side
Image via PlayStation

Astro Bot has been crowned Game of the Year at the 2025 New York Game Awards.

Sony and Team Asobi's platforming menagerie also took home the awards for Best Music in a Game and Best Kids Game.

Other notable winners on the night included UFO 50, which nabbed the Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which was honored with the Statue of Liberty Award for Best World and NYC GWB Award for Best DLC.

The A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game went to Zenless Zone Zero, while Silent Hill 2 received the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake.

Mouthwashing was also recognized with the Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem.

Journalists Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley received the Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism.

You can find the full list of winners below:

  • Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Astro Bot

  • Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: UFO 50

  • Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Astro Bot

  • Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

  • Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow

  • Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Astro Bot

  • A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Zenless Zone Zero

  • Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Silent Hill 2

  • Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Mouthwashing

  • NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

  • Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Sam Lake

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Liu Kang vs. Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1.
Business
Mortal Kombat 1 sales top 5 million copies as NetherRealm 'keeps trucking forward'Mortal Kombat 1 sales top 5 million copies as NetherRealm 'keeps trucking forward'
byJustin Carter
Jan 22, 2025
2 Min Read
Logo for game developer Virtuos.
Business
Virtuos acquires three studios to 'significantly augment' development support capabilitiesVirtuos acquires three studios to 'significantly augment' development support capabilities
byJustin Carter
Jan 22, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025