'They weren't very good to use': Panic halts development of the Playdate Stereo Dock

'Making the Stereo Dock was almost more challenging than making the Playdate itself.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 29, 2024

The Playdate Stereo Dock
Image via Panic

  • Panic unveiled the Playdate Stereo Dock in 2021 but a number of production hurdles have left the project in perpetual limbo.

The Playdate Stereo Dock has been consigned to the realm of dreams (for now) with Panic struggling to realize its vision for the audio accessory.

In an update shared on the Playdate website, Panic said it hopes the Stereo Dock will still launch "someday" but noted its current production plans have been placed on hold.

The company said that birthing the dock had become "almost more challenging than making the Playdate itself," and explained that fraught partnerships and spiralling development costs have left the current iteration of the project dead in the water.

"What happened? Well, our first regret was assuming that our factory at that time—a factory that made lots of Bluetooth speakers—could easily design the electronics for us, saving us lots of time and money. That went pretty well at first. But they, in turn, outsourced the Bluetooth software and chipset to another company in another country," wrote Panic.

"As a result, the Stereo Dock would crash often–rapidly adjusting the volume would do it. The Bluetooth pairing/unpairing experience was rough. And when we played music, it just didn't sound very good. The back-and-forth between three companies trying to fix bugs became a huge challenge. And worst of all: the cost of the Stereo Dock kept getting higher and higher."

Panic eventually took over the audio production process and hand-tuned the speaker's EQ curves to bolster its output. It also negotiated a buyout of the bluetooth chipset source code with a view to taking over development and improving the user experience, only to be met with some "gnarly code" that made life even more difficult.

"We kept pushing forward. We got a number of beautiful finished prototypes, in beautiful final packaging, that look incredible on our desks. But they weren’t very good to use. And if we’re going to ship a product, it has to be, at least, good," continued Panic. "Eventually we hit that painful line: we’re spending more to make this product than we are likely to ever make back from it. And so, we hit pause."

The company still hopes it will have the time and resources to reboot the project in the future, but for now remains focused on Playdate itself.

Panic has sold over 70,000 units of Playdate since launching the console in 2022, although it encountered plenty of challenges along the way. It also launched Catalog, a bona fide storefront for Playdate developers and players, and retrieved around $400,000 worth of Playdate stock that vanished in Las Vegas in rather suspicious circumstances. 

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

