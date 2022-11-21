Ubisoft will release Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Steam in December

Ubisoft is bringing its most recent Assassin's Creed entry over to Steam. Beginning December 6, 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available for purchase on Valve's PC platform, marking one of the first Ubisoft games to arrive there in three years.

Since its release over two years ago, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has received numerous expansions and free content updates. Its next free update, December 6th's The Last Chapter, will be its last, making it an opportune time for the action-RPG to come to a new marketplace.

For Ubisoft, going back to Steam raises questions about how its upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity will be handled for PC. Infinity is intended to be a launcher hub for the series going forward, and players would have to open it before properly booting up one of the games, such as the entries codenamed Assassin's Creed Red or Hexe.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Ubisoft said that it's been "constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect." Whether this means that the publisher will release its games on the platform day-and-date is currently up in the air.



In recent years, Ubisoft has launched the PC versions of its games on either the Epic Games Store or its own Ubisoft Connect platform. The previous Assassin's Creed titles have been available on Steam for some time, and the most recent game on the French publisher's Steam page is 2019's Trials Rising.



Also coming to Steam, but currently undated, are the respective 2019 city builder Anno 1800 and 2022's free-to-play sports game Roller Champions.



During the initial announcement of Infinity, Ubisoft said that new games in the series could be purchased through the platform. It's supposedly done to make the series more discoverable, but for PC players, it could just wind up being a store within a store.