The 2K Launcher is going the way of the dodo

The launcher is being 'removed from every game that used it on Epic and Steam.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 26, 2024

The 2K logo overlaid on artwork promoting the 2K catalog
Logo and promotional art via 2K

The 2K Launcher has been completely sunset. 2K confirmed the news in a forum post and said the launcher has been "removed from every game that used it on Epic and Steam."

The company has also axed the 2K Launcher Beta (a completely separate launcher) from Sid Meier's Civilization V.

"On November 25, a follow-up update was sent out via Steam to make sure the 2K Launcher was fully removed," reads the post. "You may notice the 2KLauncher folder was replaced with a text file called 2kLauncherRemoved.txt. This file isn’t needed, and you can safely delete it."

2K said the change will impact titles differently and with "varying degrees of complexity." For instance, it confirmed the move will let XCOM 2 players enable mods on Steam Deck.

A number of titles will be affected by the change including BioShock Remastered, BioShock Infinite, The Mafia Trilogy Definitive Edition, Civilization VI, Civilization V, XCOM 2, and XCOM: Chimera Squad.

Offering more information in an FAQ, 2K explained the change won't impact save files or result in players losing access to their purchases. It added that some 2K Launcher files may need to be manually deleted and said players may need to restart platforms such as Steam to resolve any launch flow issues.

You can learn more about the change, including how it could impact individual titles, on the 2K Support forum.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

