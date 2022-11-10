informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
PC
1 MIN READ
News

Riot Games to self-publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia

Riot's contract with Garena ends next year, meaning it'll now publish all of its games in the Asia-Pacific regions.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 10, 2022
Promo art for Riot Games' League of Legends.

Riot Games announced it will handle publishing duties in Southeast Asia for its games League of Legends and its mobile spinoff Teamfight Tactics beginning January 2023. Up until that point, both titles were being published in that region by Singaporean publisher Garena. 

The explanation from Riot is that since it already self-publishes titles such as Valorant and Legends of Runeterra in that region, along with other countries such as Japan and India, the developer has decided to bring its final two games into the fold. It also helps Riot increase its global presence, especially in the particularly lucrative Asia-Pacific regions.

"Over the past decade, Garena has been instrumental in growing the League community and we’re thankful for their partnership," the developer wrote. "By self-publishing, we will make sure players in Southeast Asia have the same League and TFT experience as people who play our games all around the world."

Garena has been the publisher of both Riot games in Southeast Asia since their respective launches in 2010 (League of Legends) and 2019 (Teamfight Tactics). Outside of those two particular titles, it's also published Heroes of Newerth, which closed this past June, and Phoenix Labs' monster-hunting online game Dauntless

To help with the transition, Riot has begun to open offices in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, so players in those countries will have offices dedicated to them. New servers for both games will also be launched. 

"With Riot’s growth and expansion into a multi-game studio, we are continuing to focus on serving more players around the world and especially in the Asia-Pacific regions," continued Riot. "To ensure players are getting the best experience possible, we have been ramping up our presence in Southeast Asia."

Riot also confirmed that it and Garena are working on an account migration service that will launch for affected players beginning on November 18. 

MobileBusiness

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more