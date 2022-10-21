informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
PC
1 MIN READ
News

Omega Strikers dev Odyssey Interactive nets $19 million in Series A funding round

Odyssey's newest funding round will be used for the simultaneous console and mobile launches of its debut free-to-play title, Omega Strikers.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 21, 2022
Promo art for Odyssey Interactive's Omega Strikers.

Developer Odyssey Interactive has received $19 million in funding. That money came from a recent Series A funding round, making it the developer's first injection of cash from a venture capital fund since originally raising $6 million after being formed. 

In this case, the venture fund that led the charge was Makers Fund. Earlier this week, it contributed the most to a $5 million round to Turkish developer Magic Games

Odyssey was founded in 2020 by ex-Riot Games developers Richard Henkel, Dax Andrus, Eric Lawless, and David Capurro. The four's experience at Riot included League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics

Earlier this year, Odyssey released an open beta on Steam for its debut game, Omega Strikers. The free-to-play title will launch in early 2023, and is intended to have a simultaneous launch on mobile and console. 

In a press release, Makers partner Ryann Lai commended Odyssey for Omega Strikers'  launch. "The Odyssey Interactive team has an impressively well-rounded, hands-on experience in developing, shipping and running live service games," said Lai. 

With how important live service games are becoming to developers and publishers of all stripes, Lai commended Odyssey for its "ability to create an endearing IP and to execute with the nimbleness, precision and savviness necessary to succeed in today’s highly competitive content market.”

Business

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more