informa
/
/
PC
1 MIN READ
News

Ironmace encourages Dark & Darker players to torrent the delisted game

Until Ironmace works out its legal issues with Nexon, torrenting is the only way to access and play Dark & Darker.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 14, 2023
Promo image for Dark and Darker featuring a party entering a castle.

Ironmace Games, creators of the PC game Dark and Darker, is calling on its players to torrent the title. As of today, the developer has created a torrent link to the game's client, which is freely available on its Discord server.

Yes, really. Ironmace stressed that players should get the torrent link specifically through its Discord, as it "cannot guarantee the integrity of any other links."

Dark and Darker was delisted from Steam in late March following accusations that the studio used in-game assets from developer Nexon. Several of staffers had previously worked at the MapleStory creator, but Ironmace said at the time nothing had been stolen. 

Following the delisting, Ironmace said its legal team would work on getting the game back on Steam. But as it appears to be taking longer than expected to resolve that, the studio says it's had to "go old school" in order to keep its promise to its players.

Until the game is relisted on Steam, Ironmace confirmed that future Dark and Darker patches would be distributed via the torrent link. No specific progress on its legal issues with Nexon were given, just that it was "working around the clock to safeguard the continuance of Dark and Darker."

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.06.23
VFX Art Specialist

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL
4.12.23
Instructor or Lecturer – Programming

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
4.10.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more