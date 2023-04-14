Ironmace encourages Dark & Darker players to torrent the delisted game

Ironmace Games, creators of the PC game Dark and Darker, is calling on its players to torrent the title. As of today, the developer has created a torrent link to the game's client, which is freely available on its Discord server.

Yes, really. Ironmace stressed that players should get the torrent link specifically through its Discord, as it "cannot guarantee the integrity of any other links."

Dark and Darker was delisted from Steam in late March following accusations that the studio used in-game assets from developer Nexon. Several of staffers had previously worked at the MapleStory creator, but Ironmace said at the time nothing had been stolen.

Following the delisting, Ironmace said its legal team would work on getting the game back on Steam. But as it appears to be taking longer than expected to resolve that, the studio says it's had to "go old school" in order to keep its promise to its players.

Until the game is relisted on Steam, Ironmace confirmed that future Dark and Darker patches would be distributed via the torrent link. No specific progress on its legal issues with Nexon were given, just that it was "working around the clock to safeguard the continuance of Dark and Darker."