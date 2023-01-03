In what is surely a surprise, Elden Ring has received another Game of the Year award, this time from Valve. The developer released its list of winners for the 2022 Steam Awards, and FromSoftware's RPG took the top crown (top ring?).

Like with previous years, the Steam Awards for 2022 were voted on by the community in a range of categories.

Last week, Elden Ring was listed as one of the PC storefront's top sellers, so it's only fitting that it also became the platform's top game for the year.

Interestingly, a handful of PlayStation games on PC (both current and re-releases) took home some awards. Those winners include God of War 2018 (Outstanding Story-Rich Game), Stray (Most Innovative Gameplay), and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Outstanding Visual Style).

The full list of awards is down below, while you can see what other games were nominated in each category right here.

Game of the Year -- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

VR Game of the Year -- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Labor of Love -- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Better with Friends -- Raft: The Final Chapter (Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games)

Outstanding Visual Style -- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games & Nixxes Software/Sony)

Most Innovative Gameplay -- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Game You Suck At -- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Game Soundtrack -- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix)

Outstanding Story-Rich Game -- God of War 2018 (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Sit Back and Relax -- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TT Games/Warner Bros.)

Best Game on the Go -- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/505 Games)

