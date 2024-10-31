Sponsored By

Heads up: devs on Steam now need to disclose kernel mode anti-cheat software

Information on anti-cheat software in multiplayer games can now be featured on Steam store pages.

Bryant Francis, Senior Editor

October 31, 2024

A man with his face obscured by a hoodie at a laptop.
Image via Adobe Stock.

  • Anti-cheat systems are vital to online games but can interfere with PCs if installed at the kernel mode.
  • Steam now asks developers to disclose if their game uses kernel mode anti-cheat.

Valve has updated the Steam developer portal with a new edit section dedicated to anti-cheat software. Going forward, it's asking developers to disclose if their game uses anti-cheat technology like PunkBuster, and mandating they do so if they use client side, kernel mode anti-cheat.

The shift in position on kernel mode anti-cheats follows years of back-and-forth between players and developers on anti-cheat software that can interfere with consumer hardware. Because kernel-level access is so highly privileged, accessing it means players are placing a lot of trust in developers and risking wide-ranging consequences if a nasty bug in the anti-cheat software could wreck an entire PC.

But developers using kernel mode anti-cheat have justifiably held firm, as kernel mode checks on some games are needed to prevent devastating cheating that could demolish a multiplayer ecosystem. The back-and-forth has been frustrating for everyone involved.

Valve wants developers to be transparent with players about anti-cheat tools

According to Valve, the requirement for kernel mode anti-cheat disclosures is retroactive and applies to game already listed on Steam. The company said it's reaching out to developers with games that use the technology. It'll also be part of future release reviews.

Developers who already disclose anti-cheating tech in their store pages will still need to update this new section.

Two screenshots displaying how anti-cheat software disclosures look in the Steam torefront.

Image via Valve.

For those using conventional anti-cheat tools, Valve says it won't mandate they share that information but that it "generally think[s] that any game that makes use of anti-cheat technology would benefit from letting players know.

How high are the stakes in the fight against cheaters? So high that Destiny 2 and Marathon developer Bungie has won millions in court suing cheating software developers, and even smaller developers like Splitgate 2 developer 1047 Games are buying out companies with anti-cheat tech to keep their games safe.

Read more about:

Top StoriesValve

About the Author

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

