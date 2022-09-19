EVGA ends production of graphics cards and its NVIDIA partnership

PC component maker EVGA announced on Friday it'll no longer be making next-gen graphics cards, and in fact is getting out of graphics cards entirely, as its longtime partnership with NVIDIA is coming to an end. In separate interviews with JayZTwoCents and Gamers Nexus that were spotted by Tom's Hardware, CEO Andrew Han alleged NVIDIA had gradually eroded the relationship between the two companies.



"EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards," it wrote on its forums. It added that it would continue to support and sell "existing current generation products."

NVIDIA is one of the hardware pillars of the video game industry, and Han's allegations are a serious claim about how the company does business.

Han alleged that NVIDIA failed to provide EVGA information about products like the RTX 3080 graphics card. EVGA's own high end cards for the RTX 3080 and 3090, he added, had to be sold at a loss of "hundreds of dollars," so as to be competitive with NVIDIA's Founders Edition cards.

EVGA creates various PC components such as motherboards and power supplies. It's also been a partner with NVIDIA for years, producing GeForce and RTX 30-series video cards.



A spokesperson for NVIDIA released a statement stating it "had a great partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them on our current generation of products. We wish Andrew and our friends at EVGA all the best."

Senior management for EVGA elected to finally terminate its partnership with NVIDIA back in April, according to Han. The component maker will remain in business, its staff will be reallocated to different projects to avoid layoffs. The company is expected to run out of stock for its RTX 30-series cards by year's end, with extra stock being held onto for the purpose of service and repairs.

It's hard to blame EVGA for its decision to leave the graphics card market. Between supply chain issues with the RTX 3080 and similar cards, plus graphics cards being used to mine cryptocurrency, the graphics card market has been incredibly messy in recent years.