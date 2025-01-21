EA will shut down its Origin storefront on April 17, 2025.

In a brief note on the EA Help website, the company said the PC platform is being scrapped because Microsoft has stopped supporting 32-bit software.

"If you use Origin, you need to upgrade to the EA app, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows," added the company.

Origin had already been supplanted by the EA app, which the company describes as an "enhanced platform for PC Games [...] optimized for the best user experience."

In an FAQ, EA states that accounts and games associated with Origin will transfer over to the EA app. Mods, however, might not survive the switch.

"When you log in, any games you had on Origin will be ready to play. Games that list in-game hours in Origin will list the same hours in the EA app. Anything you've saved through Origin’s cloud will also transfer," explained EA.

"We can't promise that mods will transfer to the EA app. Check with mod creators to see if your content can be transferred."

Origin users with cloud saves enabled will be able to bring over existing save game data "without any action," although EA acknowledged that some titles don't have cloud save capabilities. Players will need to manually transfer those saves.

It's also worth reiterating that the EA app doesn't support 32-bit versions of Windows. That means users will either need to upgrade to a 64-bit operating system or switch to newer hardware to access their games. It's a requirement that could leave some out in the cold.