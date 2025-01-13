California Fire Relief Bundle is calling for submissions from game developers

Necrosoft Games is organizing an itch.io charity bundle to help victims of the California wildfires and wants developers to submit their games for inclusion.

Submissions are currently open but will close on January 19, 2025. Necrosoft Games founder Brandon Sheffield explained that all cash raised will be donated to the California Fire Foundation.

"They support victims of fire with financial assistance, including funds to help rebuild homes, secure temporary housing, et cetera," Sheffield explained, speaking about the charity. "They also support families of fire fighters that have died on the job, and grants for community organizations that rebuild affected areas over the long term."

Sheffield said the California Fire Relief Bundle will help those affected by the fires by providing direct financial assistance and grands to rebuild communities. He plans to launch the bundle on January 20 and reiterated the call is for paid products only.

"We are asking game developers, tabletop creators, anyone who makes paid products on itch to submit their work to this bundle," Sheffield added. "We are making this bundle to do good, but some folks will be buying it because of the 'value' for better or for worse. More free games also increases the vetting process on our end dramatically. This means all free games will be rejected."

Sheffield has previously organized or participated in charity bundles in aid of Ukraine and Palestine.

You can find out more about the bundle, including details on how to submit your title and an extensive FAQ, on the Itch.io website.