New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
Vampire Survivors beats out Persona 5 Royal as Steam Deck's most-played game in October

The Phantom Thieves were no match for the Belpaese family.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 03, 2022
Cover art for Poncle's Vampire Survivors.

Valve revealed that Poncle's Vampire Survivors beat out Atlus' Persona 5 Royal for the Steam Deck's most concurrent players per day for the month of October. That would be impressive on its own, but Survivors has another reason to brag, as it also took top spot for October's most-played game on the handheld. 

Vampire Survivors is a bullet hell roguelike and reached Version 1.0 towards the end of October. Suffice to say, its popularity on Steam and the PC version of Xbox Game Pass means it'll have legs for a good long while. 

Other games with the most daily concurrent players include Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and WB Montreal's Gotham Knights. Interestingly, the latter game isn't actually verified for the Deck per Valve's guidelines like Uncharted or Vampire Survivors, but that hardly seems to matter to players. 

In the case of Persona 5 Royal, its Steam Deck success validates Sega's recently stated commitment to remasters and remakes. Atlus' 2020 re-release of Persona 5 came to non-PlayStation 4 consoles towards the end of October, and it's been a hotly requested title to be played on a handheld, such as the Deck or Nintendo Switch.  

Among October's most-played Steam Deck games after Vampire Survivors were Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Stardew Valley. 

Steam Deck's most-played games are judged by hours played, which puts some perspective Cyberpunk in particular: in September, developer CD Projekt Red boasted that the game reached 1 million daily players.

