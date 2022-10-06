Following a recent update, the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered gives players to option to link their Steam and PlayStation Network accounts. Per the PlayStation website, doing so allows players to receive in-game rewards (early access to costumes, in the instance of Spider-Man).

With how PC is gradually becoming part of Sony's financial plans to draw in more players, it's not a bad time for Sony to implement this feature into a game, especially one that's already proven to be pretty popular with the PC crowd.

In August shortly before Spider-Man released on PC, an FAQ on the PlayStation website indicated that players wouldn't presently require a PSN account to play PC games. That remains the case, and is a notable difference from how how Xbox games on PC operate, wherein certain games require an Xbox Live account.

Currently, it appears that the account linking only leads to in-game rewards, and won't allow for features such as cross-save or cross-progression across systems. It's not clear at the moment if such features are in the cards, or what other benefits will come with account linking as more PlayStation titles are ported to PC.

Spider-Man is the first of Sony's PC ports to have the link account option. It remains to be seen if a similar update will hit retroactively for other titles such as God of War, or if this will be integrated at launch for incoming titles such as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.