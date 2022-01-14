informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Final Fantasy XIV will be purchasable again soon

Soon you will be able to once again buy the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
January 14, 2022
A screenshot from Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV will soon be re-opening its doors to new players, thanks to an upcoming server expansion that will allow the game to be purchasable once again. Sales will resume on January 25 at 5PM JST.

The Japanese developer-publisher had to cry "uncle" at the influx of new players last December, many of whom were stuck in long queues to play the game thanks to a new expansion, COVID-19 restrictions, and a global semiconductor shortage.

Producer Naoki Yoshida explained in a post that high demand for Final Fantasy XIV means the company still has to keep the much-memed free trial offline, but a combination of new servers and existing players having completed much of the new content means there's more space for new players to try out the game.

"Once again, I wish to apologize for the delays to server expansion caused by the global semiconductor shortage," Yoshida concluded in the blog post. "Despite these hardships, however, we believe this server expansion is a significant step forward in providing players the best gaming experience possible in FFXIV."

Business

Latest Jobs

Pocketwatch Games

Remote
01.05.22
Senior Gameplay Engineer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.07.22
Jr. Programmer

Gameloft Australia

Brisbane, Australia
01.06.21
Creative Director

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
01.06.22
Senior Systems Designer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more