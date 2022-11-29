Wildlife Studios confirms layoffs, cancels all non-mobile projects

Mobilegamer reports that mobile studio Wildlife has laid off a large number of its staff, with documents indicating the layoff total to be around 300 staff overall. According to Wildlife PR, the Zooba developer's layoffs were made alongside the cancellations of its non-mobile projects.

"We have stopped our initiatives outside the mobile game space to increase our focus on what has made the company successful, game development," wrote Wildlife.



Much of the staff hit with layoffs, according to Mobilegamer, were in Brazil (where Wildlife was founded) and Argentina. Various departments were affected, from QA and design to business, and Wildlife said that it would "work to help them find new opportunities."

Throughout 2022, Wildlife expanded and opened several subsidiary studios, including Playabit, Stellar Core, and 8-bit Bandits. And in 2021, it opened studios such as Never Forget Games and SuperWow.

At time of writing, it doesn't appear as though any of Wildlife's subsidiaries established during or after 2021 have been affected by the layoffs.

Wildlife's layoffs mark the end of a month that has seen numerous cuts among the game and technology industries. Earlier in the month, both Meta and Amazon laid off (or plan to) employees with numbers in the thousands.

Staff included in those layoffs were at Meta's VR developer Reality Labs and Amazon's devices division.

