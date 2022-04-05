Ubisoft is making a mobile Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six game

Ubisoft has announced that it's working on a mobile iteration of the long-running Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series, titled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile.

It's the latest move by a number of triple-A publishers to adapt their console and PC multiplayer franchises to mobile platforms. EA will soon be launching a mobile version of Apex Legends, and Activision is working on a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ubisoft is announcing this mobile adaptation much closer to the game's launch than its peers have been. It's already putting out calls pre-registration and showing off gameplay footage.

The game is being developed by a "new and dedicated team" at Ubisoft Montreal. Though it lacks the Siege moniker of the most popular Rainbow Six entry of recent years (which recently saw a new PvE version released titled Extraction), it seems to be based on the same 5v5, attackers versus defender mechanics.

Maps and characters from Rainbow Six Siege will also be included in the mobile game, seeming to indicate it's meant to tap into Siege's success.

