informa
/
/
Mobile
1 min read
article

Ubisoft is making a mobile Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six game

Ubisoft joins the ranks of triple-A publishers pivoting their PC and console franchises to mobile.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
April 05, 2022
Key art for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft has announced that it's working on a mobile iteration of the long-running Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series, titled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile

It's the latest move by a number of triple-A publishers to adapt their console and PC multiplayer franchises to mobile platforms. EA will soon be launching a mobile version of Apex Legends, and Activision is working on a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ubisoft is announcing this mobile adaptation much closer to the game's launch than its peers have been. It's already putting out calls pre-registration and showing off gameplay footage.

The game is being developed by a "new and dedicated team" at Ubisoft Montreal. Though it lacks the Siege moniker of the most popular Rainbow Six entry of recent years (which recently saw a new PvE version released titled Extraction), it seems to be based on the same 5v5, attackers versus defender mechanics.

Maps and characters from Rainbow Six Siege will also be included in the mobile game, seeming to indicate it's meant to tap into Siege's success. 

Business

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more