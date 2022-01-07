PUBG Mobile cheat makers must pay $10 million after losing lawsuit

Tencent Games and PUBG Mobile maker Krafton Games have announced victory in a multi-country lawsuit against hackers who created cheats targeting the mobile battle royale game.

According to a combined press release (spotted by IGN), courts in the United States and Germany ruled in favor of PUBG Mobile's creators, and have ordered the cheat makers to pay $10 million in damages as punishment.

The defendants have also been ordered to share details on how they created said cheats with Krafton and Tencent. "These Judgements send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG Mobile," Tencent Games PUBG Mobile Producer Rick Li said in a statement.

Krafton and Tencent added that they will spend the $10 million earned in the lawsuit on anti-cheat software development to improve security for their games.

2021 was a busy year for lawsuits and action against cheat makers, with Ubisoft, Bungie, and more gearing up to try and prevent hackers from interfering with their games. It's likely 2022 will be the same.