PlayStation Mobile VP Nicola Sebastiani has left PlayStation Studios

A changing of the guard seems to be underway at PlayStation Studios' mobile division. Mobilegamer.biz is reporting that vice president of mobile Nicola Sebastiani has left the company to pursue "a new, undisclosed opportunity," and that Kris Davies and Olivier Courtemanche are now co-heads of the division.

Sebastiani's departure wraps up a nearly two-year stint at the company that began in October 2021. PlayStation's mobile efforts remained mostly under wraps in that time period, with the only major move being the acquisition of mobile developer Savage Game Studios.

Before he worked at PlayStation, Sebastiani had been an executive at Apple for eight years.

PlayStation's mobile plans

The role shuffling is unlikely to impact Sony's plans for PlayStation's ambitions on mobile devices. In May 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment leadership told investors that it was investing in expanding the company's live services offerings on PlayStation and mobile devices.

Many of those live service titles—including a reboot of Marathon from Destiny 2 developer Bungie—made their first appearance at this summer's PlayStation Showcase livestream. No mobile-first titles were revealed at that event.