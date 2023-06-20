informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Mobile
1 MIN READ
News

PlayStation Mobile VP Nicola Sebastiani has left PlayStation Studios

Sebastiani had only been with PlayStation for two years: a far shorter tenure than his eight years at Apple.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
June 20, 2023
A phone with the PlayStation logo on it.

A changing of the guard seems to be underway at PlayStation Studios' mobile division. Mobilegamer.biz is reporting that vice president of mobile Nicola Sebastiani has left the company to pursue "a new, undisclosed opportunity," and that Kris Davies and Olivier Courtemanche are now co-heads of the division.

Sebastiani's departure wraps up a nearly two-year stint at the company that began in October 2021. PlayStation's mobile efforts remained mostly under wraps in that time period, with the only major move being the acquisition of mobile developer Savage Game Studios.

Before he worked at PlayStation, Sebastiani had been an executive at Apple for eight years.

PlayStation's mobile plans

The role shuffling is unlikely to impact Sony's plans for PlayStation's ambitions on mobile devices. In May 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment leadership told investors that it was investing in expanding the company's live services offerings on PlayStation and mobile devices.

Many of those live service titles—including a reboot of Marathon from Destiny 2 developer Bungie—made their first appearance at this summer's PlayStation Showcase livestream. No mobile-first titles were revealed at that event.

Business

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more