Patch Notes #6: Pokémon TCG Pocket is my favorite gateway drug

I'm doing something a little bit different today. After vacationing in Japan for a couple of weeks and spending very little time thinking about video games or the wider world, I returned to an industry still besieged by rampant layoffs and CEO shithousery. It was a predictable and rather depressing plummet back towards reality. Combine that with the foul news that Hannibal Lecter's biggest sycophant will be returning to the White House in 2025, and, well, I didn't quite have the energy or motivation to write this column last week.

My initial idea was to break down why the perpetual cacophony of generative AI word chunder has filled me with despair, but I figured there's enough anger and frustration in the world right now. Instead, I want to talk about a wholesome series of events that shows how video games can send positivity rippling throughout the cosmos.

But first, some quick context: Pokémon TCG Pocket is doing the business right now. The mobile card battler has surpassed 30 million downloads in a couple of weeks and has likely earned a fair bit of brass by limiting people to a meager two free booster packs per day. I've yet to drop cash on the title, but I'm absolutely drinking the sugary sweet Kool-Aid.

To ward off the insatiable urge to rip open virtual boosters, I threw myself into TCG Pocket's multiplayer mode. After building my own custom decks (I'm running a fast-hitting Pikachu EX setup), I got stuck in and to my surprise began racking up plenty of wins. I was, in my humble opinion, a latent tactical genius who's calling in life was to become the ultimate Pokémon trainer. Unimpeded by self-doubt or any notion of reality, I decided my recent success within TCG Pocket would justify a splurge on the real thing: actual, tangible, mouth-watering Pokémon Cards.

You see, in Japan, Pokémon cards were a dime a dozen. Pop into any konbini and you'll see booster packs loitering by the counter, begging to be taken home and tenderly torn asunder. Ideally while scoffing a custard bun and guzzling Pocari Sweat. I happily obliged. It's easy to succumb to such indulgent whims when you're half a world away.

Hard cut back to damp, miserable Blighty and I told myself it was over. I'd slide my Japanese cards in a binder and make a clean break. But before I could close the door on that fleeting fixation, TCG Pocket quickly pulled me back in.

And so, filled with purpose and a desire to see if I could replicate my TCG Pocket success in the real world, I ambled down to my local tabletop game store to ask for advice on how to start playing Pokémon TCG proper. I was told to pre-order a Surging Sparks Elite Trainer Box (which comes with competition-legal dice, a bunch of boosters, damage counters, and everything else you need to start battling) and the upcoming Charizard EX League Battle Deck. I was also told to head back down to the store on Monday evening to check out the weekly Pokémon League and learn the ropes. Good shouts all round.

Of course, inserting yourself into a new space without any kind of social support can be a nerve-wracking experience at the best of times. Would I fit in or immediately be outed as an upstart pretender. Fresh meat for the salivating, card-toting wolves. Eventually, I pushed my flickering anxieties aside and returned, but only after cobbling together a haphazard 60-card deck that I felt, at the very least, would be able to knock out a few 'mons before being overpowered.

When I arrived (rather sheepishly) on Monday evening, the players were already downstairs excitedly discussing their latest pulls, searching for fabled illustration rares, and partaking in a few practice bouts in preparation for the real thing. I wondered how to go about introducing myself to what seemed like a rather tight-knit group, but before that thought could become even remotely corporeal I was excitedly ushered into the fold.

Within moments of being initiated, I was made to feel like a part of the furniture. It was as if I'd been going there for years. A veteran player insisted I take some of their cards to bolster my deck (a quick practice game unearthed more than a few deficiencies) and taught me how to hone my approach and practice good tournament etiquette. During the tournament, each opponent I sat opposite graciously answered my flurry of (no doubt rudimentary) questions and took the time to carefully explain the minutiae of certain plays.

I was absolutely battered on occasion, but there are lessons in defeat and I was eager to learn. I played four games overall, losing two, drawing one, and winning another—with that victory coming at the very end of the evening. It was the perfect cap on a wholesome foray into the unknown. The small acts of kindness I experienced sent me home feeling marginally less cynical about the world, and that's a staggering achievement given just how utterly fucked everything is at the minute.

In an industry that appears to be sinking under a tidal wave of corporate and neo-political bullshit, it can often feel like we're slipping under the surface while blindly scrambling for a life raft. There's a lot to be cynical about right now—and that skepticism is vital in the face of an industry that appears to grow more uncaring by the minute—but video games can still manifest positivity and foster real connections, sometimes just not in the ways you might expect.

Status Report: The headlines that matter

'Polish something that has never existed before:' Miyamoto explains how Nintendo is countering rising development costs // Shigeru Miyamoto knows a thing or two about making video games. The Nintendo veteran has helped create some of the most enduring franchises in the Japanese company's arsenal, so when he dishes out advice, we reckon you should listen. In a recent investor Q&A, Miyamoto explained why Nintendo doesn't worry about spending a lot on good ideas and suggested the company has found success by refusing to be a fast-follower.

ZeniMax union workers strike in protest of Microsoft remote work and outsourcing policies // A huge number of ZeniMax staffers aren't happy with some of the decisions being made by their parent company Microsoft. This week, hundreds of unionized staff staged a one-day strike to protest the Xbox maker's remote working policy and decision to continue outsourcing work on the down low. ZeniMax Workers United-CWA members hope the strike will convince Microsoft to return to the bargaining table with renewed focus.

Thunderful is restructuring its publishing division and cutting even more jobs // Earlier this week, Swedish conglomerate Thunderful announced a second restructuring plan in the space of a year. This time, the company is cutting between 80 to 100 jobs and discounting some internal game projects so it can focus on third-party publishing. Last time around, it axed 20 percent of its workforce. Thunderful CEO said the group needs to downsized to deliver "sustainability and resilience." Now, where have we heard that before?

Feature Creep: Originals and interviews for the discerning reader

Why Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its success // In this meaty interview, we looked at how an off-hours project, rising YouTuber, and unique Discord-driven release strategy combined to create an acclaimed game-of-the-year candidate.

In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy // Wolfenstein developer MachineGames laid out their plans for everybody's favourite quip-happy archeologist, and explained why letting players improve to overcome the odds was fundamental to making them feel like Indiana Jones.

Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman // The game industry moves quickly. So much so that pitching advice that was dished out a few years ago can quickly become outdated. In service of keeping things fresh, then, we caught up with Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman to learn how indies should be pitching publishers in 2024. Her first piece of advice? Don't include your budget in your pitch document.

Community Chest: Industry experts share their wisdom