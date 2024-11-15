Sponsored By

Patch Notes #6: Pokémon TCG Pocket is my favorite gateway drug

A pocket full of positivity.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 15, 2024

8 Min Read
The Patch Notes logo overlaid on promotional Pokemon TCG Pocket artwork
Pokemon TCG Pocket artwork via The Pokémon Company

At a Glance

  • Pokémon TCG Pocket is doing the business right now, but there's more to celebrate than mere downloads.

I'm doing something a little bit different today. After vacationing in Japan for a couple of weeks and spending very little time thinking about video games or the wider world, I returned to an industry still besieged by rampant layoffs and CEO shithousery. It was a predictable and rather depressing plummet back towards reality. Combine that with the foul news that Hannibal Lecter's biggest sycophant will be returning to the White House in 2025, and, well, I didn't quite have the energy or motivation to write this column last week.

My initial idea was to break down why the perpetual cacophony of generative AI word chunder has filled me with despair, but I figured there's enough anger and frustration in the world right now. Instead, I want to talk about a wholesome series of events that shows how video games can send positivity rippling throughout the cosmos.

But first, some quick context: Pokémon TCG Pocket is doing the business right now. The mobile card battler has surpassed 30 million downloads in a couple of weeks and has likely earned a fair bit of brass by limiting people to a meager two free booster packs per day. I've yet to drop cash on the title, but I'm absolutely drinking the sugary sweet Kool-Aid.

To ward off the insatiable urge to rip open virtual boosters, I threw myself into TCG Pocket's multiplayer mode. After building my own custom decks (I'm running a fast-hitting Pikachu EX setup), I got stuck in and to my surprise began racking up plenty of wins. I was, in my humble opinion, a latent tactical genius who's calling in life was to become the ultimate Pokémon trainer. Unimpeded by self-doubt or any notion of reality, I decided my recent success within TCG Pocket would justify a splurge on the real thing: actual, tangible, mouth-watering Pokémon Cards.

You see, in Japan, Pokémon cards were a dime a dozen. Pop into any konbini and you'll see booster packs loitering by the counter, begging to be taken home and tenderly torn asunder. Ideally while scoffing a custard bun and guzzling Pocari Sweat. I happily obliged. It's easy to succumb to such indulgent whims when you're half a world away.

Hard cut back to damp, miserable Blighty and I told myself it was over. I'd slide my Japanese cards in a binder and make a clean break. But before I could close the door on that fleeting fixation, TCG Pocket quickly pulled me back in.

And so, filled with purpose and a desire to see if I could replicate my TCG Pocket success in the real world, I ambled down to my local tabletop game store to ask for advice on how to start playing Pokémon TCG proper. I was told to pre-order a Surging Sparks Elite Trainer Box (which comes with competition-legal dice, a bunch of boosters, damage counters, and everything else you need to start battling) and the upcoming Charizard EX League Battle Deck. I was also told to head back down to the store on Monday evening to check out the weekly Pokémon League and learn the ropes. Good shouts all round.

Of course, inserting yourself into a new space without any kind of social support can be a nerve-wracking experience at the best of times. Would I fit in or immediately be outed as an upstart pretender. Fresh meat for the salivating, card-toting wolves. Eventually, I pushed my flickering anxieties aside and returned, but only after cobbling together a haphazard 60-card deck that I felt, at the very least, would be able to knock out a few 'mons before being overpowered.

When I arrived (rather sheepishly) on Monday evening, the players were already downstairs excitedly discussing their latest pulls, searching for fabled illustration rares, and partaking in a few practice bouts in preparation for the real thing. I wondered how to go about introducing myself to what seemed like a rather tight-knit group, but before that thought could become even remotely corporeal I was excitedly ushered into the fold.

Within moments of being initiated, I was made to feel like a part of the furniture. It was as if I'd been going there for years. A veteran player insisted I take some of their cards to bolster my deck (a quick practice game unearthed more than a few deficiencies) and taught me how to hone my approach and practice good tournament etiquette. During the tournament, each opponent I sat opposite graciously answered my flurry of (no doubt rudimentary) questions and took the time to carefully explain the minutiae of certain plays.

I was absolutely battered on occasion, but there are lessons in defeat and I was eager to learn. I played four games overall, losing two, drawing one, and winning another—with that victory coming at the very end of the evening. It was the perfect cap on a wholesome foray into the unknown. The small acts of kindness I experienced sent me home feeling marginally less cynical about the world, and that's a staggering achievement given just how utterly fucked everything is at the minute.

In an industry that appears to be sinking under a tidal wave of corporate and neo-political bullshit, it can often feel like we're slipping under the surface while blindly scrambling for a life raft. There's a lot to be cynical about right now—and that skepticism is vital in the face of an industry that appears to grow more uncaring by the minute—but video games can still manifest positivity and foster real connections, sometimes just not in the ways you might expect. 

Status Report: The headlines that matter

  • 'Polish something that has never existed before:' Miyamoto explains how Nintendo is countering rising development costs // Shigeru Miyamoto knows a thing or two about making video games. The Nintendo veteran has helped create some of the most enduring franchises in the Japanese company's arsenal, so when he dishes out advice, we reckon you should listen. In a recent investor Q&A, Miyamoto explained why Nintendo doesn't worry about spending a lot on good ideas and suggested the company has found success by refusing to be a fast-follower.

  • ZeniMax union workers strike in protest of Microsoft remote work and outsourcing policies // A huge number of ZeniMax staffers aren't happy with some of the decisions being made by their parent company Microsoft. This week, hundreds of unionized staff staged a one-day strike to protest the Xbox maker's remote working policy and decision to continue outsourcing work on the down low. ZeniMax Workers United-CWA members hope the strike will convince Microsoft to return to the bargaining table with renewed focus.

  • Thunderful is restructuring its publishing division and cutting even more jobs // Earlier this week, Swedish conglomerate Thunderful announced a second restructuring plan in the space of a year. This time, the company is cutting between 80 to 100 jobs and discounting some internal game projects so it can focus on third-party publishing. Last time around, it axed 20 percent of its workforce. Thunderful CEO said the group needs to downsized to deliver "sustainability and resilience." Now, where have we heard that before? 

Feature Creep: Originals and interviews for the discerning reader

Community Chest: Industry experts share their wisdom

  • Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards // Composer Robert Arzola whips back the curtain to share an behind-the-scenes look at the creative process, inspirations, experiences, and challenges that shaped their score for Tactical Breach Wizards.

  • The overdesign trap of game design // In this featured blog, Josh Bycer explains why over-designing your game can result in an "unfocused mess" and suggests designers need to dial in on two distinct areas.

  • Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country // It might be considered barmy to pitch your own combat system as 'clunky,' but that's precisely what Crow Country creative director Adam Vian set out to achieve. In his featured blog, Vian seeks to understand what the word 'clunky' actually means in the context of an old-school horror game and why he spend so much time attempting to replicate that very specific feeling. 

Read more about:

Patch NotesTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Metaphor ReFantazio.
Business
SAG-AFTRA's newest agreement secures protections for video game dub actorsSAG-AFTRA's newest agreement secures protections for video game dub actors
byJustin Carter
Nov 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's Satisfactory.
Business
Embracer attributes continuous 2024-2025 declines to a lack of substantial new releasesEmbracer attributes continuous 2024-2025 declines to a lack of substantial new releases
byJustin Carter
Nov 15, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

The logo for the 2024 Game Awards.
Business
Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?
byBryant Francis
Nov 14, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: How Empires of the Undergrowth came together in over 7 years of Early AccessPostmortem: How Empires of the Undergrowth came together in over 7 years of Early Access
byMike Connor
Nov 14, 2024
17 Min Read
Key art for Animal Well, featuring a mysterious purple Kangaroo.
Design
Why Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its successWhy Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its success
bySam Machkovech
Nov 13, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Production
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook

Nov 15, 2024

Audio
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards

Nov 13, 2024

Design
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024

Nov 11, 2024