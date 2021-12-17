Datapoint of the Week is a recurring Game Developer series made possible by our sibling company and global research leader Omdia.



Traditional PC games publishers in South Korea always face challenges when exploring the mobile sector, with the mobile games business typically delivering fluctuating performance. Here we see NCSOFT has succeeded in maintaining a strong mobile game revenue stream thanks to its enviable portfolio of IP.

NCSOFT’s momentum is due to the standout performance of its Lineage series of two MMORPG games. Although daily sales of both titles were down month-over-month after initial release, the tail-off has been more moderate than other RPG titles. What’s more, NCSOFT managed to initiate a jump in revenue via major content updates and related marketing activities. Holding other strong IP including Blade & Soul 2 and AION 2 ready for 2021 and 2022, NCSOFT is expected to remain dominant in the mobile sector.



