The new additions will be available on Android worldwide and iOS across the European Union.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 24, 2025

Fortnite maker Epic has bolstered its mobile storefront with the addition of almost 20 third-party tiles and the launch of a Free Games program.

It's a notable move for the publisher as it looks to make inroads into the mobile market.

The Epic Games Store debuted on mobile with just a handful of Epic-produced titles including Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Epic said the addition of third-party releases on Android worldwide and iOS across the European Union represents a "major step forward" for the store. The company also intends to hand out a free title each month through the Epic Games Store mobile app, beginning with Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee.

"There will be new games offered each month until we move to a weekly schedule later this year," it added in a newsroom post.

The company runs a similar initiative on its PC marketplace that allows users to download a free title each week.

Epic has also introduced new mobile app features including Epic Account login (with persistent status across Epic titles on iOS and Android) and an auto-update functionality.

Developers who bring their titles to the Epic Games Store on mobile will receive the same 88/12 revenue split as those on the PC marketplace. Epic explained that split only applies to payments it processes and said it won't take a cut from third-party payments.

Launch Everywhere with Epic and royalty rate reductions

It also touted the royalty rate reduction offered through its Launch Everywhere with Epic program, which is designed to encourage developers to debut their Unreal Engine titles on Epic platforms–either as a timed exclusive or via a simultaneous launch.

"This new program offers a royalty rate reduction from 5 percent to 3.5 percent on all platforms and stores for eligible Unreal Engine games published on the Epic Games Store from 2025 onwards," explained Epic.

"To be eligible, games must ship on the Epic Games Store before or at the same time it’s released on other stores on corresponding platforms you support (PC, Mac, Android, and in the future, iOS). This program is inclusive of games participating in Epic First Run, which helps developers to maximize their revenue share during their initial run on the Store."

