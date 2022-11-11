informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Mobile
2 MIN READ
News

Marvel Contest of Champions dev Kabam lays off 7% of staff

According to Kabam, the layoffs will affect 35 of 500 employees, and help the company reach its business goals.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 11, 2022
Promo image for Kabam's Marvel Contest of Champions.

TechCrunch reports that mobile developer/publisher Kabam laid off 35 employees (or 7 percent of its workforce) earlier in the week. In a statement provided to the outlet, a representative for Kabam said that the layoffs were a part of its restructuring plans. 

With offices in locations such as Los Angeles and Vancouver, and 500 employees overall, it's unclear which specific Kabam studios are affected. At time of writing, the publisher is hiring for nearly two dozen positions.

"As we at Kabam reviewed our strategic priorities, we made the decision to adjust our resourcing structure in alignment with our goals," the statement read. "While we will continue to hire in key areas in the year ahead, unfortunately, we are reducing our workforce by approximately 7 percent."

Kabam is best known for its phone-based games related to franchises such as Marvel and Fast & Furious. Earlier this year, it released Disney Mirrorverse for iOS and Android. 

This past February, the developer shut down Marvel Realm of Championsa freemium spinoff to the popular mobile fighter Contest of Champions. At the time, Kabam explained that with Realm of Champions, the title "had not been able to meet the vision that we had initially set."

Layoffs have become a big part of fall 2022

While it's not uncommon for companies to lay off staff near the holidays, the fall season has been fairly devastating thus far, and in quite large droves. 

Earlier in the week, Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of its entire workforce. The layoffs affected Meta's AR/VR-focused Reality Labs division, which reported a loss of $3.7 billion during the company's recent Q3 finance report.

Last week, Elon Musk laid off nearly half of Twitter's then-7,500 employees following his $44 billion takeover of the social media company. Among those larger layoffs were staffers of Twitter Gaming, the website's video game-focused division. 

And in the middle of October, Microsoft laid off what's believed to be around 1,000 employees. Some of those layoffs were in the Xbox and Microsoft Edge teams, and come as Microsoft continues its pricey $68.7 billion effort to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Business

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more