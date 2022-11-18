informa
/
/
Mobile
1 MIN READ
News

Immortality launches on mobile via Netflix partnership

This is the Netflix equivalent of Xbox Game Pass adding a critically acclaimed title to its service.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 18, 2022
Screenshot from Sam Barlow's Immortality.

Sam Barlow's 2022 hit Immortality has now released on Netflix on iOS and Android. Starting today, Netflix subscribers can play the interactive thriller at no extra cost on their phones.  

The game's release on Netflix benefits both parties. Netflix has helped prepare subscribers for a game like this with the interactive Black Mirror episode 'Bandersnatch'. Immortality further cements Netflix as a platform for narrative-based games and genuine interactive experiences.

For Barlow and developer Half Mermaid, this helps widen the reach of their critically acclaimed game. And the timing couldn't be better, since it was recently nominated for several Game Awards, including Best Narrative and Best Game Direction. 

It's also worth noting that the iOS version of Immortality is said to be completely the same as its PC and Xbox counterparts. That's noteworthy, as it's an FMV game with nudity and multiple sex scenes. 

Apple has been famously strict against having such content on its App Store throughout the years. In 2014, the tech giant actively called parts of Lucas Pope's Papers Please "pornographic content," and Pope later resubmitted his game for iOS release. 

Game Developer interviewed Barlow ahead of the game's release about the art of creating a game informed by film. That spoiler-free interview can be read right here

Update: This post has been edited to clarify that Immortality also released on Android, not just iOS devices. 

Business

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more