Immortality launches on mobile via Netflix partnership

Sam Barlow's 2022 hit Immortality has now released on Netflix on iOS and Android. Starting today, Netflix subscribers can play the interactive thriller at no extra cost on their phones.

The game's release on Netflix benefits both parties. Netflix has helped prepare subscribers for a game like this with the interactive Black Mirror episode 'Bandersnatch'. Immortality further cements Netflix as a platform for narrative-based games and genuine interactive experiences.

For Barlow and developer Half Mermaid, this helps widen the reach of their critically acclaimed game. And the timing couldn't be better, since it was recently nominated for several Game Awards, including Best Narrative and Best Game Direction.



It's also worth noting that the iOS version of Immortality is said to be completely the same as its PC and Xbox counterparts. That's noteworthy, as it's an FMV game with nudity and multiple sex scenes.

Apple has been famously strict against having such content on its App Store throughout the years. In 2014, the tech giant actively called parts of Lucas Pope's Papers Please "pornographic content," and Pope later resubmitted his game for iOS release.

Game Developer interviewed Barlow ahead of the game's release about the art of creating a game informed by film. That spoiler-free interview can be read right here.



Update: This post has been edited to clarify that Immortality also released on Android, not just iOS devices.