Learn to craft the perfect video game trailer in this GDC Masterclass

There's nothing like the thrill of watching an incredible game trailer. But how do you make one that stands out? Editor Derek Lieu shares the tools, tricks, and marketing strategies for crafting the perfect trailer in this GDC Masterclass.

Making Game Trailers from Concept to Completion is a two-day course where Derek shares his whole process for editing game trailers—from capture to final delivery. During the Masterclass, he will dive into what it takes to create a standout game trailer, while also teaching how to look at games differently, understand marketing needs, and find the engaging content using a game's unique hook.

This course is designed for small indie teams, game developers interested in making their own trailers, marketing directors, and video editors looking to become game trailer editors or sharpen their skills.

This GDC Masterclass runs on December 9 and December 10 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm PT (12:00pm to 4:00pm ET). Please note that it's being held virtually on both days, not in-person.

The following key elements will be covered in this class:

• Learn a step-by-step process for making trailers that will make your games stand out in today's crowded market

• Best ways to highlight your game’s hook in a trailer and bring players closer to a purchase

• Understand what style of trailer to make based on your game's style and your marketing timeline, to achieve maximum awareness around your release

• How to see and break down games like a trailer editor and capture artist and hone your trailer-making process

• Develop a sense of the most marketable aspects of your games and leverage those strengths in trailers to pique consumer interest

Seats are limited and will fill up soon! Register now to claim your spot in Derek's course. And be sure to visit the GDC Masterclass website for more exciting courses.

For more information on GDC Masterclass, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.



