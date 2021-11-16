informa
Combat game hacking by 'cheating yourself' in this GDC Masterclass

Security researcher Florian Garret will teach designers how to identify and protect against game hacking techniques in this two-day Masterclass.
Game Developer
Staff
November 16, 2021

Game hacking is a persistent threat to developers and studios. This December GDC Masterclass has come up with the perfect solution: To combat cheating, you have to understand how it's done.

Game Hacking: From Basics to Advanced Principles is a two-day course where security researcher Florian Garret gives designers an inside look at how game hacking works in online games, helping designers gain insight into the newest cheating techniques and figuring out how to stop them. Florian understands that many developers are not specifically trained to avoid cheating in gaming—but overlooking the issue could result in a hacking catastrophe, impacting player retention and enjoyment. Hence why, in his course, he trains attendees to "cheat themselves" by helping them find and exploit cheats in a prototype game, so they know what problems to look for in the future.

This course is designed for designers, programmers, and game developers looking to prevent, detect, and address hacking and cheating in their games.

This GDC Masterclass runs on December 9 and December 10 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm PT (12:00pm to 4:00pm ET). Please note that it's being held virtually on both days, not in-person.

The following key elements will be covered in this class:

• Acquire concrete knowledge about avoiding cheats in games
• Learn how to spot common mistakes that could be easily avoided (e.g. buffer overflows and incorrect compilation flags)
• Gain insights into the modus operandi of cheaters
• Understand why the common protection techniques are important (obfuscation, string encryption, etc).

Seats are limited and will fill up soon! Register now to claim your spot in Florian's course. And be sure to visit the GDC Masterclass website for more exciting courses.

For more information on GDC Masterclass, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.


