We've reached the 25th year of the Game Developers Choice Awards, and we're celebrating with our incredible group of finalists—featuring a robotic adventure and Chinese mythology.

Organizers of the Game Developers Conference have unveiled this year's finalists for the 25th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, the leading video game awards that are nominated by, voted on, and decided by video game developers within the industry. It takes place at GDC 2025, the premier industry event for game developers and professionals.

Save Up To $400 On Your GDC Pass (Through Jan. 31)

This year's nominations are led by Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) and Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science), receiving seven nominations each. Both are finalists for the highly coveted Game of the Year Award, alongside Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), and Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero).

Astro Bot, developed by Team ASOBI and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is a 3D platforming title that was released alongside PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. It's a love letter to the many iconic characters and worlds from PlayStation’s wide roster of franchises. It has been praised by fans and critics alike for its unique and energetic level design, incredible soundtrack, smart integration with the PlayStation 5’s hardware, and charming aesthetics.

Black Myth: Wukong, developed and published by Game Science, is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology and inspired by the literary classic Journey to the West. The game features skill-based combat and challenging gameplay that fans of the “soulslike” subgenre have come to appreciate.

Other notable finalists include Metroidvania title Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode) with five nominations and two honorable mentions, poker-inspired roguelike deck builder Balatro (Local Thunk / Playstack) with four nominations and two honorable mentions, and IGF 2024 finalist 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller) with three nominations.

In addition to the categories listed below, the GDC Audience is encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite game of the year with the Audience Award.

The Game Developers Choice Awards is part of GDC 2025, which will be held in San Francisco March 17-21. The ceremony takes place on Wednesday, March 19 right after the 2025 Independent Games Festival Awards, which starts at 6:30pm PT.

Here's this year's list of finalists and honorable mentions:

Best Audio

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero) Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Teams SA / KONAMI)

Best Debut

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Honorable Mentions: Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse), Mullet Madjack (HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Design

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Innovation Award

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Honorable Mentions: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper /Panic), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital),Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Narrative

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios), Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Technology

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso/ Bigmode), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Threyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware /Activision), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Social Impact

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mentions: Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games), Distant Bloom (Ember Trail / Kina Brave), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Game of the Year

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Early Rates Have Been Extended Through Jan. 31, Don't Miss Out!

Any video game that was released and made publicly available during the 2024 calendar year is eligible for free nomination for the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards. All nominees and winners are selected by the Game Developers Choice Awards-specific International Choice Awards Network (ICAN), which is an invitation-only organization, composed of leading game creators from all parts of the industry.

Winners will be announced at the GDCA ceremony on Wednesday, March 19 (with a simultaneous broadcast on GDC Twitch). Both the GDCA and IGF ceremonies are available to watch for all GDC 2025 passholders.

GDC returns this March 17-21, 2025, and our Early Rate is currently live (for a limited time)! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC2025 hashtag on social media.

Subscribe to the GDC newsletter and RSS feed.

Get regular updates on GDC social media—including Bluesky, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

GDC and Game Developer are affiliated organizations under Informa.