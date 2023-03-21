Join us for the first Game Developer News Desk at GDC 2023!

informa
Keep up with the Game Developer team's GDC 2023 coverage here, including talk writeups, interviews, and news straight from this year's show.

Here's what the Game Developer team has in store for GDC 2023, including talk coverage and micro-interviews with GDC speakers, developers, and industry advocates.
Alissa McAloon
Publisher
March 21, 2023
Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

GDC 2023 is upon us, and the Game Developer team is all hands on deck to bring you GDC talk highlights, industry interviews, and fresh announcements straight from this year’s event. We’ll be publishing stories throughout the week highlighting dozens of this year’s best talks to keep readers in the loop whether they’re attending GDC in-person this year or following along online.

Keep up with our ongoing coverage of GDC 2023 on our GDC event page, Twitter, or via curated Newsletters

If you’re attending GDC in person this week, be sure to swing by our all-new Game Developer News Desk in Moscone West. We’re excited to debut the first-ever Game Developer News Desk at GDC, where we’ll be hosting a series of micro-interviews with guests on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Game Developer team will be delivering live interviews right from the Moscone Center with GDC Speakers, industry advocates, and game developers in attendance at GDC, touching on topics ranging from game revivals and community management tips to tackling burnout and sustainability for game developers. We’ll have some surprise additions throughout the week as well.

Take a look at the full schedule below, and be sure to stop by if you’re at GDC this year. We’ll be publishing the interviews on Game Developer next week, and featuring some on the Game Developer Podcast, so stay tuned!

Wednesday 3/22

  • 10:00 AM - Rares Cinteza, Game Director (Gummy Cat)
  • 10:45 AM - Trista Patterson, Director of Sustainability (Microsoft)
  • 11:05 AM - Steeve Huin, Chief Operating Officer of Video Games (Irdeto)*
  • 11:25 AM - Noah Downs, Entertainment & Video Game Lawyer (Premack Rogers)
  • 11:45 AM - Mike Geig, Senior Manager of Advocacy and Community (Unity)*
  • 1:25 PM - Sameer Chauhan, Staff Engineer, Gaming R&D (Polygon Labs) and Will Matteson, Senior Director, Strategy (Polygon Labs)*
  • 2:25 PM - Catherine Litvaitis, Communications Manager (Armor Game Studios)

Thursday 3/23

  • 10:00 AM - Damian Kocurek, Creative Director (Anshar Studios)
  • 10:45 AM - Thomas Reisenegger, Founder (Future Friends Games)
  • 11:25 AM - Sarah Spiers, Development Director (EA Maxis)
  • 12:05 PM - Nick Herman, Co-founder (AdHoc Studio) and Richard Hofmeier, Cart Life creator (Independent)
  • 1:45 PM - George Jijiashvili, Principal Analyst (Omdia) and Liam Deane, Principal Analyst
  • 3:05 PM - Meggan Scavio, President (Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences)

*Sponsored Interview

