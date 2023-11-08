Submissions for Game Maker's Sketchbook at GDC 2024 are now open

Game artists: It's time to show your work to the world. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has opened submissions for its third annual arts showcase—promoting an honoring a broad spectrum of art by specific artists in video games.

Co-founded by the AIAS, creative production company iam8bit, and communications firm, fortyseven, the Game Maker’s Sketchbook was born from an industry-wide need and desire to better celebrate visual arts in games, giving recognition to those who contribute incredible visual universes as well as simple joys and lasting impressions in interactive entertainment.

“We are proud to be in our third year of celebrating and spotlighting amazing game art from across the industry with the Game Maker’s Sketchbook,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS. “We are also thrilled to be working with the GDC, which will showcase the 2024 selections on-site so thousands of attendees can appreciate the art in person.”

The Game Maker’s Sketchbook will collect submissions in the categories of: Storyboard, Environment Art, Character Art, Iconography, Curiosities, and Impact. Artwork submissions must correspond with a video game title published publicly sometime in 2023. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 12, 2024 at 11:59pm PT. A jury of respected game artists, curators, and representatives from both within the games industry and adjacent sectors, including animation, film, and fine art, will judge the submissions.

Each of the six categories will showcase a shortlist of three works—with one overall Game Maker’s Sketchbook winning selection, which will all be announced and showcased on the Game Maker’s Sketchbook website. Devs and fans will have the opportunity to order and buy prints and artifacts online, powered by iam8bit. The Academy will also offer spotlights and conversations with select artists through its podcasts and D.I.C.E.-related events.

Want to show your stuff at GDC 2024? Submit your art here!

Looking for inspiration? A sample of 2022's winners is shown in the image above, and more can be found here.

