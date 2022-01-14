Registration is open for GDC Masterclass at GDC 2022 in March

Who's ready to learn? Registration is open for the GDC Masterclass Spring 2022 program, which is taking place in-person at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. This round of courses is poised to help you and your team succeed in critical industry fields—like Agile leadership and microservice architecture in game design.

The GDC Masterclass program comprises small-group workshops that deliver in-depth training around some of the most important work and challenges facing game developers today. These live courses go beyond high-level theory into real world application, helping attendees acquire practical experience that can be applied immediately on return to the studio. Instructors will teach, guide, and work directly with you on short assignments that help build crucial skills to support your work in the studio or your next job hunt.

GDC 2022 will take place from March 21 to March 25 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. All Masterclass courses will take place on the Monday or Tuesday of the event from 9:30am to 6:30pm. GDC Masterclass courses can be purchased as an add-on with any pass type for an additional fee.

Health and safety measures remain paramount and we’re committed to following city and Moscone Center guidelines to deliver an exceptional experience. Be sure to bookmark our Health and Safety page for the latest updates.

Here are the courses being offered:

Monday, March 21

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development—Essentials (with Clinton Keith)

Learn what issues traditional management approaches are facing in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous (VUCA) world, and why a new leadership approach is needed to improve outcomes in these environments, with certification from the Scrum Alliance upon successful completion of the course.

Creating and Designing with Your Own Pattern Language (with Christopher Barney)

This class introduces a practical way to help designers synthesize their existing knowledge and understand the ways that the techniques that they know interact and how each affects their overall design.

Tuesday, March 22

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development—Organizations (with Clinton Keith)

Leading an entire organization to become Agile is challenging. CAL-O will give you the tools necessary to become a change agent and effectively use Agile values and principles to strengthen your organization. In this one-day class, we will take a deep dive into how change can be based on existing organizational culture, and we’ll talk extensively about the influence that culture has on speed, risk, and receptiveness to change.

Microservice Architecture in Game Design (with Jeffrey Lent)

This course provides a hands-on opportunity for students to learn how to apply microservices to their game designs in order to leverage the advantages they provide. This is a hands-on course that will allow students to write several microservices that will support functionality in a simple game.

There are a limited number of seats in the GDC Masterclass program, so act now to secure your registration!

GDC returns in-person to San Francisco, March 21-25, 2022. For more information on GDC 2022, including our virtual options, be sure to visit our website.

