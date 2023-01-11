Marina Díez To Host 2023 IGF Awards At GDC

It's time to celebrate the past year's excellent indie games—and for that, we need an excellent host. Please welcome Marina Díez as your host for this year's Independent Games Festival Awards at GDC 2023!

The Game Developers Conference is pleased to announce that Marina Díez will be serving as host for

For a few words from Marina on what to expect, as well as highlights from last year's outstanding awards show, check out this video.

Marina is a Spanish award-winning game designer based in Berlin and London. She's the CEO at Three of Cups Games, a games studio based in London—as well as an emotional game designer at BTF Games for “The Berlin Apartment” and the lead game designer of Dordogne at Un Je Ne Sais Quoi Studio.

She is a Game Dev Heroes 2020 winner, a Women in Games Ambassador, and a Forbes 30 Under 30 2021 honoree in the category of Sports & Games. She's served as an IGF judge and IGF jury member for 2021 and 2022, with a focus on the Excellence in Design award.

The Independent Games Festival Awards will take place at GDC on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30pm PT (with a simultaneous broadcast on GDC Twitch). The IGF Awards will immediately precede the Game Developers Choice Awards, which recognizes the best games of the year across all sections of game development. Both the GDCA and IGF ceremonies are available to watch for all GDC 2023 pass-holders.

GDC returns to San Francisco this March 20-24, 2023, and registration is now open! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC23 hashtag on social media.

