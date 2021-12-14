Journey through the audio universe of 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' at GDC 2022

If there's one thing Peter Quill can't live without, it's great music. This GDC 2022 session is all about how Eidos Montrel crafted the audio for Marvel's Guardians of Galaxy—and there's plenty of GOTG sessions where that came from.

"An Epic Journey through the Audio Universe that is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" is an exciting session happening this March at GDC 2022. Senior audio designer Steve Szczepkowski will go into detail about the four-year journey for Guardians of the Galaxy, from preproduction to release, covering topics like making Star-Lord's rock album and using Death Metal singers to voice the aliens

This is one of several sessions about Guardians of the Galaxy's production process. Animators can discuss the game's "Facial Animation Pipeline," storytellers can dive deep into its impressive "Narrative Tools," and so much more. There's even a session all about GOTG's "Emotion Detection for Expressive Characters," examining how machine learning was used to "bake animation curves of actors' emotions."

