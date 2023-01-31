informa
/
/
GDC
1 MIN READ
News

Join us for an expert discussion on the State of the Game Industry

In this expert panel discussion, Dr. Matthew White (Whitethorn Games), Dana Ware (The VOID), and Alissa McAloon (GameDeveloper.com) dissect the biggest topics and developer sentiments from the 2023 State of the Game Industry report.
January 31, 2023
Game Developer Talks

During this live panel discussion, industry experts Dr. Matthew White (Whitethorn Games), Dana Ware (The VOID), and Alissa McAloon (GameDeveloper.com) will discuss the results from the 2023 State of the Game Industry Report.

Panelists will explore report results and share their insights and experiences on the topics developers care about most, based on GDC and Game Developer's survey of over 2,300 game development professionals. They will explore how the trends and takeaways will shape the future of the game industry as we know it.

Join us for this free panel discussion on January 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET!

Topics up for discussion include:

  • Game dev impressions of the metaverse, next gen virtual reality, and blockchain technology
  • Player harassment of developers and studio response
  • Designing for inclusion and the rise in accessibility measures
  • The impact of unionization and the “Great Resignation” on the game industry
  • Thoughts on subscription services, major studio acquisitions, and more

Register for the free webinar here!

Gamedeveloper.com and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech.

ProgrammingArtAudioCultureThe CloudMobileConsoleExtended RealityMarketingBusinessProductionDesignPC

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more