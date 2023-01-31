During this live panel discussion, industry experts Dr. Matthew White (Whitethorn Games), Dana Ware (The VOID), and Alissa McAloon (GameDeveloper.com) will discuss the results from the 2023 State of the Game Industry Report.

Panelists will explore report results and share their insights and experiences on the topics developers care about most, based on GDC and Game Developer's survey of over 2,300 game development professionals. They will explore how the trends and takeaways will shape the future of the game industry as we know it.

Join us for this free panel discussion on January 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET!

Topics up for discussion include:

Game dev impressions of the metaverse, next gen virtual reality, and blockchain technology

Player harassment of developers and studio response

Designing for inclusion and the rise in accessibility measures

The impact of unionization and the “Great Resignation” on the game industry

Thoughts on subscription services, major studio acquisitions, and more

Gamedeveloper.com and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech.