Here's the list of GDC Pitch finalists at GDC 2022

Hope these studios are ready! GDC Pitch is back in-person for GDC 2022, and here's the list of studios who will be pitching their games in front of a live audience.

GDC Pitch is a special event designed to help select participants practice their game-pitching skills. Eight studios (over the course of two days) will solicit their games in front of a live audience—followed by questions, advice, and feedback. Then, the judges will declare the day's "Best Pitch" and award two free GDC 2023 All-Access passes.

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by funding advisor Jason Della Rocca, and takes place on March 23 and March 24 (Wednesday and Thursday) during GDC 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Both sessions are available for all pass holders (except Career Development Summit pass).

Here's the list of studios and games you can look forward to seeing during GDC Pitch:

GDC Pitch Day 1—Wednesday, March 23 at 12:30pm PT

Stardust with Grimoire Groves

Autodidactic Studios with Waterflame Welkin Series

Ephemeral Cube with Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse

knit'n'purl Game Studio with Pocket Oasis

GDC Pitch Day 2—Thursday, March 24 at 12:30pm PT

Zugalu Entertainment with Thrive, Heavy Lies the Crown

Kimchi Corp with SOAR

Tandemi with Begone Best

Diditopia Games with Plank Builders

For more on the two GDC Pitch sessions and everything else coming to GDC 2022, be sure to visit our website! And if you have any questions about our Health and Safety plan for in-person attendance, you can head here to view our guidelines.

GDC returns in-person to San Francisco, March 21-25, 2022—registration is now open!

