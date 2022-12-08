Get a discounted rate for GDC 2023 while helping the SF community by joining Indie Giving

The Game Developers Conference brings people from all over the world to San Francisco—a beautiful and vibrant city, but one that has communities in need. GDC 2023 has donated several passes to Indie Giving, which provides discounted GDC Indie Game Summits pass rates for hopeful attendees in exchange for one day of volunteering in the Bay Area.

Read for more information—along with details about the Indie Giving Hygiene Drive happening at GDC 2023.

"I think most people want to do good, they just need the opportunity to do good," organizer Chris Hughes told GDC. "I mean, how easy is this? You're already going out there. You're probably already going the day before, so you're getting ready. If you have this opportunity to do good work in the world, why not take it?"

GDC has once again partnered with Indie Giving, a decade-long charity event designed to help game developers attend the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco while contributing to local charitable organizations. Everyone who signs up for the $419 Indie Giving package will spend Sunday, March 19, 2023 taking part in a charity event to support Compass Family Services.

Space is limited, so head here to learn more—including how to sign up.

Here's how it works: Indie Giving participants will meet ahead of GDC 2023 to pitch in together on a humanitarian service project for Compass Family Services, an SF-based organization helping families who are experiencing homelessness and those who are at risk become stably housed, emotionally and physically healthy, and economically self-sufficient. In addition to GDC Summits passes, participants receive lunch and an "awesome t-shirt" on their volunteering day.

According to Chris, the idea is not only to participate in something for the collective good, but also to make friends and connections with fellow game dev professionals.

"What's great about Indie Giving in particular, is you're a group of like-minded, similar industry people that get to bond the day before this conference," he said. "Throughout the rest of the week at GDC, you see these people—even as you pass by them in the Expo Hall—you have that special connection to be like, 'Hey, how's it going? We got to clean a homeless shelter together!' You get that feeling of doing good, but also you get the business side of it as well, mingling and being with people in your industry."

For those who are already planning on attending GDC 2023 but also want a way to help out this wonderful cause, Indie Giving will be hosting a Hygiene Drive in the South Hall throughout the week of GDC. Attendees are asked to bring donations of unused hygiene products, which Compass Family Services puts together into care packages for families in need.

Items include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, small bar soap/body wash, deodorant, disposable razors, hygiene products, etc. Travel-sized items, in particular, are encouraged.

GDC would like to thank sponsor MobileFuse for supporting Indie Giving and its incredible work in the community. To participate and help make a difference, head over to the Indie Giving website now.

GDC returns to San Francisco this March 20-24, 2023, and registration is now open! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC23 hashtag on social media.