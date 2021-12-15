GDC Pitch is back, live and in-person, for GDC 2022

Get ready to pitch your game in front of a live audience: No pressure! The Game Developers Conference is thrilled to announce that GDC Pitch, the popular game pitch-off, will be back in-person for GDC 2022.

GDC Pitch is a special event designed to help select participants practice their game-pitching skills. This year, five studios will solicit their game in front of a live audience—followed by questions, advice, and feedback. Then, the judges will declare the day's "Best Pitch" and award two free GDC 2023 All-Access passes.

Participants are selected from GDC Play, an interactive showcase for innovative projects from emerging and independent game makers. It's a rare opportunity for developers to hone their skills to make a great pitch, while also getting their ideas in front of an enthusiastic (and helpful) group. If your studio is interested in joining Pitch, inquire about GDC Play here.

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by funding advisor Jason Della Rocca, and takes place on March 23 and March 24 (Wednesday and Thursday) during GDC 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Here's the list of industry experts who have signed up to help judge GDC Pitch for 2022:

Day 1: March 23

• Rebekah Saltsman (Finji)

• Steph Darrah (Playtonic Friends)

• Bobby Wertheim (Curve)

Day 2: March 24

• Anlu Liu (Kowloon Nights)

• David Martinez (Raw Fury)

• Justin Woodward (Humble/etc)

For more on the two GDC Pitch sessions and everything else coming to GDC 2022, be sure to visit our website! And if you have any questions about our Health and Safety plan for in-person attendance, you can head here to view our guidelines.

GDC returns in-person to San Francisco, March 21-25, 2022—registration is now open! For more information on GDC 2022, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC22 hashtag on social media.

Subscribe to the GDC newsletter and get regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.