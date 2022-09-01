GDC 2023 Summits and Game Career Seminar submissions are open

The Game Developers Conference is returning to San Francisco this March 20-24, 2023, and the call for submissions is now open for lectures and panels for GDC Summits and Game Career Seminar. Here's everything needed to get started.

The call for submissions is happening now through Friday, October 7 at 11:59pm PT. This includes everything for the GDC Summits, which run on the Monday and Tuesday of the event, as well as Friday's Game Career Seminar. Scroll down for a full list of GDC Summits seeking proposals.

The GDC Summit and Game Career Seminar Advisors are seeking submissions from developers and professionals in several areas of the game industry. Advisors to your specific Summit program will review the proposal, while the Game Career Seminar is programmed by GDC staff and the Game Developer editorial team.

What is the difference between GDC Core Concepts and Summits?

GDC Summits are 1- or 2-day programs that take place on Monday and Tuesday of GDC and consist of lectures and panels.

Each summit centers on a niche topic within game development and its relevant community, and has its own set of advisors who define the summit’s editorial goals and review the summit’s submissions.

What Summits Will GDC Have for 2023?

Here are the GDC Summits that are seeking proposals:

What Are Summits Advisors Looking For?

Each board seeks submissions from game developers, researchers, educators, and thought leaders eager to share what works, what should change, and where the future of video games is headed.

They are eager to hear new creators, new stories, and new ideas—with a focus on diversity of voice, experience, and perspective.

What Do I Need to Do?

Those who are interested in presenting at GDC Summits or Game Career Seminar need to prepare a proposal.

The main crux of the proposal is an approximately 500-word synopsis of what the talk will be about and what GDC attendees will take away from it. Don't shy away from sharing all relevant numbers and supporting materials—this synopsis is only for the applicable Advisory Board, no one else will see it.

In addition, submitters will need to provide website details like: what the presentation will be called, the format, what track it will cover, along with a speaker bio and other website descriptions.

A full list of required materials and other key information is available here.

What Happens Next?

The submission process is divided into a three-phase system.

Phase I: A presentation is submitted (by October 7 at 11:59pm PT), then it's off to the applicable Summit Advisors for initial review.

Phase II : The Summits Advisors lets submitters know in late November if a proposal has been Accepted, Declined, or advances to Phase II Conditional Acceptance. If they've been Conditionally Accepted, submitters will be asked to make some revisions, which will be due by mid-December. Please note: Most proposals will reach Phase II Conditional Acceptance before being accepted into GDC 2023.

Phase III: The Summits Advisors will review Phase II revisions and send out final acceptances or declines mid-December through early January.



Where Do I Find More Information?

Be sure to head to the Summits submissions page for all the information needed to submit a proposal to GDC 2023. This includes details about each Summit, as well as examples of standout proposals that can be used as inspiration. Head here for information on submitting to the Game Career Seminar.

For those wanting a few tips on how to get started first, visit the brand-new Submissions FAQ for a list of common questions and helpful advice on how to get things rolling.

GDC returns to San Francisco in March 2023! For more information, be sure to visit our website.

Subscribe to the GDC newsletter and get regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.