Close out the 30th anniversary of Dream Land's most-famous resident with this GDC 2023 design session from developers Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama about Kirby's multi-dimensional milestone year. Pink attire not required!

The Many Dimensions of Kirby features Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama discussing Kirby and the Forgotten Land one year after its release—looking at how they brought traditional Kirby gameplay into a 3D world, as well as examining some of the new features in the game, including the fan-favorite Mouthful Mode.

Additionally, the developers will talk about the recently launched Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for Nintendo Switch and how they reimagined the 2D gameplay and the world of the multiplayer Wii classic.

This session is for any game developers interested in the history and legacy of one of the cutest (and most adaptable!) characters in video game history, as well as where Kirby and their series are headed in the future. View all GDC 2023 sessions here.

