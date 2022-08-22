Sony is now publicizing a release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset. According to its various social media branches, the PlayStation platform owner will be releasing its updated virtual reality device in "early 2023."

The company did not share any other details about the headset's release.

Previously, PlayStation informed investors that it intends to have "at least 20" games available for PlayStation VR when the platform launches. In a State of Play event held earlier this summer, it showed off footage of Horizon-themed VR game Horizon Call of the Mountain, and revealed that Resident Evil Village, No Man's Sky, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners — Chapter 2 would all be launch titles on the platform.

A blog from early 2022 broke down the device's technical specs. It will contain a 4K HDR-capable OLED display, with a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye with frame rates of 90/120 Hz.

The device will also come with two new "Sense" controllers that will make use of haptic feedback and sensitive trigger technology.

"Early 2023" is a pretty broad window, and PlayStation has debuted games at multiple points in the early part of the year. Horizon Zero Dawn was a March release back in 2016, and Horizon Forbidden West launched in February.

A generous version of "early 2023" might extend out until April, but if PlayStation waits until May (without announcing a formal delay), it would be taking advantage of the adjective "early."

