informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Free Webinar on 5/24: How Predictive Analytics Drives Mobile Conversions & Boosts Revenue - Register Here!
PreviousNext
Extended Reality
2 min read
article

Niantic rolls out new augmented reality tools for game developers

Niantic has new tools looking to jump into the world of location-based mobile games: the Lightship Visual Positioning System and Niantic AR Map.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
May 24, 2022
A key image promoting Niantic Lightship VPS

Today at Lightship Summit (Niantic's first developer conference), Niantic debuted new tools for augmented reality developers interested in making location-based games.

The first tool debuted is the Lightship Visual Positioning System (also known as Lightship VPS). This new tool allows developers to determine the position and orientation of their users and anchor AR content onto real-world AR locations. 

Short version: If you'd like to make a game like Pokémon GO where you track player locations as they travel to in-game waypoints tethered to real-world destinations, you can. This tool tracks over 30,000 locations predominantly located in six cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, London, and Tokyo.

Niantic's second tool is the Niantic AR Map, which developers can access via the Niantic Wayfarer app. This lets developers add locations to Niantic's AR map. If you've played Ingress or Pokémon GO, you might be aware that Niantic's already mapped out plenty of points of interest across the globe. 

The company recognizes however that said points of interest may not be appropriate for your app or game. With Wayfarer, developers are now free to submit their own waypoints for their own purposes.

There's one other interesting update tucked away in Niantic's releases: the company is launching its own social app called Campfire. It calls this network "the homepage" of "the real-world metaverse," and it's already live in Ingress. Its purpose is to help players connect with one another and developers, organizing meetups and events similar to the kind seen in Pokémon GO.

Many of these features will likely inform the growth of Peridot, Niantic's first game based on an original property since Ingress

ProgrammingMobile

Latest Jobs

Studio Pixanoh LLC

Los Angeles, California
05.20.22
Combat Designer

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California or Vancouver, BC
05.20.22
AI Engineer

Question

Remote
05.20.22
Lead Level Designer (South Park)

Remedy Entertainment

Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
05.23.22
Rigging Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more