Minecraft drops VR support across all platforms

PC and PlayStation VR headsets will cease to work in Minecraft from next March.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 24, 2024

a giant castle structure in Minecraft
via Mojang

Minecraft will stop supporting VR headsets starting next March, Mojang has revealed. Taking to the official Minecraft blog, the developer stated that “its ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end," with support for virtual reality devices being dropped after a final update in March.

In the same post, Minecraft community manager Jay Wells writes that after the final March update, PC players will still be able to launch the VR version of the game, but without any virtual reality component. "From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available on a non-VR/MR graphics device such as a computer monitor."

Many Oculus players complained about performance issues with Minecraft VR, prompting a low review rating on the Oculus store.

The news comes after a recent survey suggested that over half of developers think that the VR market is currently in decline. Meta recently announced the closure of first party VR developer Ready at Dawn, despite Mark Zuckerberg stating that Meta Quest 3 sales were outpacing expectations. Canadian VR studio Archiact, best known for Doom 3: VR Edition also recently closed its doors.

Greatness awaits?

Sony continues to support its latest virtual reality headset, recently announcing PC support for PSVR2 along with new PSVR titles like Metro: Awakening and Hitman World of Assassination. A recent price drop for PSVR2 reportedly saw a surge in sales for the device.

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

