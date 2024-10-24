Minecraft drops VR support across all platforms

Minecraft will stop supporting VR headsets starting next March, Mojang has revealed. Taking to the official Minecraft blog, the developer stated that “its ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end," with support for virtual reality devices being dropped after a final update in March.

In the same post, Minecraft community manager Jay Wells writes that after the final March update, PC players will still be able to launch the VR version of the game, but without any virtual reality component. "From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available on a non-VR/MR graphics device such as a computer monitor."

Many Oculus players complained about performance issues with Minecraft VR, prompting a low review rating on the Oculus store.

The news comes after a recent survey suggested that over half of developers think that the VR market is currently in decline. Meta recently announced the closure of first party VR developer Ready at Dawn, despite Mark Zuckerberg stating that Meta Quest 3 sales were outpacing expectations. Canadian VR studio Archiact, best known for Doom 3: VR Edition also recently closed its doors.

Greatness awaits?

Sony continues to support its latest virtual reality headset, recently announcing PC support for PSVR2 along with new PSVR titles like Metro: Awakening and Hitman World of Assassination. A recent price drop for PSVR2 reportedly saw a surge in sales for the device.