News

Meta Quest Pro launches on October 25 for $1,500

Revealed during Meta Connect, the new Meta Quest Pro headset has been developed with a greater focus on businesses and teams.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 11, 2022
Meta's Quest Pro VR headset.

Meta's Quest Pro headset is real, and it's arriving on October 25. During the Meta Connect event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg formally revealed the new VR headset that has been teased and vaguely alluded to since 2021. 

The Quest Pro is geared more towards business and professional types rather than the casual use that makes up the player base of the Meta Quest 2, hence its pricey $1500 tag. Zuckerberg was quick to point out how the new headset would encourage collaborations and creativity during virtual meetings. 

Its improvements from the Quest 2 include a slimmer headset and redesigned controllers, along with inward facing cameras to track eye movement and facial expressions. It also contains a color feed for mixed reality apps. 

Of mixed reality, Zuckerberg said it would "power some of the most interesting experiences you can have in VR. It's the next major step to VR, and an important milestone on the path to the metaverse." 

The focus on mixed reality further extends to Magic Room, a virtual room where teams can share the same space, regardless of whether  members are using virtual or mixed reality. Zuckerberg stated that Magic Room was made with the express goal of "helping hybrid teams collaborate," and will release in 2023.

Pre-orders for the Meta Quest Pro are available today. 

