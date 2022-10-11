Meta acquires Iron Man VR and Resident Evil 4 VR devs

During today's Connect livestream, Meta announced that it has acquired game developers Camouflaj and Armature Studio.

Camouflaj developed the 2020 PlayStation VR game Marvel's Iron Man VR. That game will be coming to the Meta Quest 2 headset in November. Previously, the game was exclusive to PSVR.

Armature Studio is primarily known for ports of games such as Borderlands and the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, along with Recore. In 2021, it released a VR port of Capcom's Resident Evil 4.

During the games section of the Connect stream, Meta revealed that Resident Evil 4 made $2 million in revenue in its first day of launch. For games and apps overall, $1.5 billion has been spent in the Quest store.

Also acquired by Meta was Twisted Pixel, the studio behind 2019's VR game, Path of the Warrior. The studio's previous work includes 'Splosion Man and LocoCycle.

While Camouflaj is working on a port of Iron Man, Oculus hinted that it and the other two newly acquired studios are at work on other games.

"It’ll be a while before we can reveal what they’re working on," wrote Meta, "but we’re excited to continue working with and supporting these developers as they bring ambitious and forward-thinking games to VR."