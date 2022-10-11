A new job listing spotted by UploadVR indicates the company is working on a new piece of virtual reality hardware.

Valve is actively searching for a software engineer who can "help us achieve the next steps in VR with millions of customers worldwide."

Notably, the advert explains the successful candidate will be tasked with prototyping, shipping, and supporting "consumer gaming products leveraging visual-inertial tracking (HMD and controllers), camera passthrough, environment understanding, eye tracking, and hand tracking."

It also suggests candidates should have a "deep understanding" of human subject awareness, including hand tracking, eye tracking, and body tracking.

Valve's debut VR headset, the Valve Index, launched in April 2019 and was bundled with Half-Life: Alyx, which was something of a big deal considering just how long fans had been waiting to revisit the franchise.

As noted by UploadVR, the device still has standout tracking and audio tech, but has been surpassed by competitors when it comes to wireless support and resolution.

In May last year, Valve boss Gabe Newell suggested the company would be making "big investments" in new VR hardware (via Road to VR) during a talk he gave at a high school in New Zealand.

Although the job listing isn't irrefutable confirmation that a new headset is in the works, all signs seem to suggest that Valve has something brewing behind closed doors.